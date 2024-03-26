GHMC to hire agency to remove unauthorised political ads, hoardings

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will clear unauthorised political advertisements across the city.

The ECI issued the notification for conducting the polls recently. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) along with other election guidelines have come into force. The civic body has decided to deploy a private agency to remove unauthorised political advertisements, hoardings and any other advertisement elements while the MCC is in effect. The polls in the state will be held on May 13.

GHMC officials said that any unauthorised hoardings, bus shelters, arches, lollipops, electrical pole kiosks, obligatory spans and any other advertisements relating to political parties and political leaders will be removed during the MCC period. The agency chosen will need sufficient manpower, tools and equipment, apart from vehicles for the transportation of the recovered material.