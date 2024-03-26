Heritage treasures, culinary pleasures in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Against the backdrop of illuminated streets, groups of rozedars come together to delight in the post-Iftaar festivities. In contrast to the view, a group of about 15 explorers convene in a massive playground. They aim to explore parts of the Old City on foot, particularly some of its oldest and newer culinary hotspots teeming with the season’s finest delicacies. CE decides to tag along!

We gather outside Alawa-e-Sartauq Ashoorkhana, right next to Darulshifa football ground, where Md Sibghatullah Khan from The Deccan Archive Foundation provides us with an evocative portrayal of Darulshifa.

Built by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah in 1596 as a state hospital for Golconda, Darulshifa housed hakims (doctors) from across Asia who practised Unani (Greek) medicine. “Apparently, they were so good that just by reading your pulse, they could tell what was wrong with you,” said Sibghat Khan.

After a brief dose of history and condemning the loss of centuries-old heritage, we move to our first spot for culinary exploration: Khadeem Munshi Naan, established by an accountant of the Nizam in 1851, who learned the skill after seeing how it was prepared at the Nizam’s palace. The Golden coloured, square-shaped ‘naan’ or bread is made with maida and curd and baked in an underground furnace. This naan, costing only `20 each, is hugely popular among the locals, who prefer to have it for breakfast along with paya soup.