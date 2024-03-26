‘I have discovered transformative power of music’: Violin Vasu

HYDERABAD: Music serves as a source of solace and delight for each individual. The journey of learning music fosters a unique perspective, while teaching it opens new avenues of understanding. Such is the narrative of Dr DVK Vasudevan, widely known as Violin Vasu, a luminary in both performance and academia within the realm of Indian music. As CE engages with him to delve into his musical odyssey, we uncover profound insights into his enduring love for music.
Tell us about your journey in the field of music.
My journey in the field of music has been far from conventional. Growing up in a lower middle-class family, I faced numerous challenges and hurdles. Education wasn’t readily accessible, and I struggled to find my path. However, amidst these hardships, I discovered my passion for music.
Unable to afford formal education, I found solace and opportunity in a Music College, where education was free. I vividly remember walking barefoot to college, determined to pursue my passion despite the odds stacked against me. These humble beginnings instilled in me a resilience and drive to succeed.
Over the years, I immersed myself in music, completing a Diploma in Music over six years. Despite financial constraints, I remained committed to my education, eventually obtaining teacher training qualifications. Fuelled by a thirst for knowledge, I pursued further studies, completing a B.Com alongside my teaching job at the University of Hyderabad, where I’ve been employed for the past two decades.
My educational journey didn’t stop there. I continued to expand my horizons, earning a Master’s degree in Music, followed by an MSc in Information Technology. Determined to excel in my field, I pursued a Ph.D., further solidifying my expertise.
Alongside my academic achievements, I also honed my musical skills, achieving the 8th grade in Western Music from Trinity College London. Through this journey, I’ve come to understand that music is more than just an art form; it’s a way of life. It serves as a lens through which we can perceive the world in its true essence.
Through perseverance and dedication, I’ve discovered the transformative power of music. It has not only enriched my life but has also provided me with the ability to continually learn and grow. As I reflect on the past three decades, I’m grateful for the opportunities that have shaped me into the musician and educator I am today.
Describe your life from learning music to teaching music.
Back when I was learning, access to information was limited, and choices for learning avenues were scarce. For me, the only viable option was to enroll in Music College, where a variety of disciplines were offered, including vocal, violin, and veena. Opting for the violin, I deemed it practical and portable, with potential opportunities awaiting.
During my learning journey under the guidance of my guru, technology was not as advanced as it is today. Without the luxury of recording sessions for later review, concentration in class was paramount to retain the teachings effectively. This necessity fostered a deep focus during lessons, ensuring comprehension and retention.
Teaching music has since evolved significantly. Aspiring to become an educator myself, I embarked on a journey to expand my knowledge. Interestingly, what I’ve learned as a teacher surpasses what I absorbed as a student. Prior to imparting knowledge to my students, I meticulously assess my ability to convey concepts accurately.
Tell us about your gurus and someone you take inspiration from?
I am uncertain of my proficiency in music, but I am immensely grateful for the exceptional mentors I have been fortunate to have. Upon enrolling in Music College, I was placed under the guidance of a remarkable gurus named Padmasree Awadee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy garu and VVL Narasimha Rao garu. To me, Narasimha Rao garu was akin to a deity, following closely after my parents in significance.
Narasimha Rao garu, a kind and nurturing soul, treated me as his own child. Despite not having offspring of his own, he imparted his knowledge with utmost clarity and patience, ensuring that his students, including myself, grasped the intricacies of music flawlessly.
For a period of two to three years, I resided with him, dedicating myself to music practice with unwavering commitment. Rising at 4 am each morning, I diligently honed my skills under his tutelage, striving for excellence in every note.
How much practice is needed for a person to become perfect in music?
The journey to mastery in music varies greatly depending on individual efficiency and dedication. When people inquire about the cost and timeframe for achieving perfection in music, I emphasise that monetary considerations are secondary. Music cannot be purchased; it is cultivated through passion and perseverance.
In response to queries about the duration required to attain proficiency, I refrain from providing estimates in hours, days, or months. Instead, I encourage a broader perspective, focusing on the years of commitment and dedication necessary for significant progress.
This year’s Sangita Kalanidhi accolade went to TM Krishna. Any comment.
The Music Academy has declared that the award is bestowed upon individuals for their excellence in music, which is why they’ve chosen to honour TM Krishna. In terms of musical prowess, there’s little doubt that he stands among the greatest artists of our time. However, questions have arisen regarding the consistency and transparency of the Music Academy’s criteria for selection.
At times, the Academy has cited a broader spectrum of contributions beyond musical excellence as factors in their decisions. Yet, they’ve recently emphasised a focus solely on musical achievement. This apparent inconsistency has led to speculation about the Academy’s motives and processes.
Additionally, concerns have been raised about TM Krishna’s absence from the Music Academy’s stage in recent years. Despite this, he has garnered significant recognition, prompting inquiries into the basis of his selection.
Furthermore, ideological disparities between the Academy and Krishna have stirred debate. While the Academy upholds certain traditions, Krishna’s beliefs may diverge from these norms. This misalignment raises questions about the congruence between the recipient’s values and those of the institution.
In the pursuit of recognition, it’s essential for institutions like the Music Academy to uphold transparency and logic in their decision-making processes. Consistency in criteria and clarity in communication are vital to maintain credibility and foster trust within the musical community.
Your message for people who are learning and want to pursue music?
Art education plays a crucial role in this holistic approach. Whether through music, visual arts, or sports, learning these disciplines fosters a sense of balance and well-being. Whether you’re a student in school or college, or even an employee of any age, there’s no barrier to embarking on a journey of artistic discovery. Learning should be a lifelong endeavour, and age should never deter anyone from pursuing music or any other form of art.