‘I have discovered transformative power of music’: Violin Vasu

HYDERABAD: Music serves as a source of solace and delight for each individual. The journey of learning music fosters a unique perspective, while teaching it opens new avenues of understanding. Such is the narrative of Dr DVK Vasudevan, widely known as Violin Vasu, a luminary in both performance and academia within the realm of Indian music. As CE engages with him to delve into his musical odyssey, we uncover profound insights into his enduring love for music.

Tell us about your journey in the field of music.

My journey in the field of music has been far from conventional. Growing up in a lower middle-class family, I faced numerous challenges and hurdles. Education wasn’t readily accessible, and I struggled to find my path. However, amidst these hardships, I discovered my passion for music.

Unable to afford formal education, I found solace and opportunity in a Music College, where education was free. I vividly remember walking barefoot to college, determined to pursue my passion despite the odds stacked against me. These humble beginnings instilled in me a resilience and drive to succeed.

Over the years, I immersed myself in music, completing a Diploma in Music over six years. Despite financial constraints, I remained committed to my education, eventually obtaining teacher training qualifications. Fuelled by a thirst for knowledge, I pursued further studies, completing a B.Com alongside my teaching job at the University of Hyderabad, where I’ve been employed for the past two decades.

My educational journey didn’t stop there. I continued to expand my horizons, earning a Master’s degree in Music, followed by an MSc in Information Technology. Determined to excel in my field, I pursued a Ph.D., further solidifying my expertise.

Alongside my academic achievements, I also honed my musical skills, achieving the 8th grade in Western Music from Trinity College London. Through this journey, I’ve come to understand that music is more than just an art form; it’s a way of life. It serves as a lens through which we can perceive the world in its true essence.

Through perseverance and dedication, I’ve discovered the transformative power of music. It has not only enriched my life but has also provided me with the ability to continually learn and grow. As I reflect on the past three decades, I’m grateful for the opportunities that have shaped me into the musician and educator I am today.