Telangana HC directs council to register pharmacists

HYDERABAD: The high court on Monday directed the Telangana Pharmacy Council to register all petitioners as pharmacists, subject to verification of their certificates. These certificates include Intermediate (vocational course) Medical Laboratory Technician and the bridge course certificate.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a clutch of writ petitions filed by Mohammad Irfan Ansari and several others challenging the validity of a communication dated October 4, 2011, issued by the Pharmacy Council of India that MLT and the bridge course issued by the Board of Intermediate Education were not approved by it under Regulation 5(5) of the Education Regulations, 1991, for admission to the course of Diploma in Pharmacy.

The petitioners also sought a direction to the AP Pharmacy Council to register them as pharmacists based on the B. Pharmacy degree they obtained from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

Counsels appearing for the petitioners submitted that the controversy involved in these writ petitions was covered by a decision dated December 10, 2021, passed by a bench of the AP High Court in Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council Vs. N Krishna and others.