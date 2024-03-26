The ‘elevated’ Navroz experience

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad elevated the festivities of Navroz this year with an unprecedented flair. Exquisite decorations, delicious food and a celebration of cultural heritage—the ‘Navroz Fusion Fiesta’ organised by the Zoroastrian Club, Secunderabad at Parsi Dharamshala was an aesthetic experience never seen in the past few decades.

The Parsi community, with members of about 1,000 in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, come together every year to celebrate the ‘Jamshedi Navroz’. “March 20, a date when a great conflict event unfolded for the entire creation. As the sun entered the zodiac sign of Aries, the entire cosmos was washed with the blessings of Ahura Mazda. The great Pishdadian king Shah Jamshid ascended the throne of Iran on Navroz day as described by Firdausi in his epic Shahnama. Hence, today is called Jamshedi Novroz. In Iran, it is the greatest day of the year and its celebrations last for 13 days. It is also an international festival as about 200 million people worldwide celebrate Navroz,” said Jehangir Bisney, a member of the community.

Attendants at the event, from and outside the community were in awe of the dazzling decorations comprising radiant lights and vibrant floral arrangements, especially the ‘Haft Seen’ table. It symbolises new beginnings and was meticulously set and adorned with the seven auspicious edible monosyllables (all beginning with ‘S’): sabzeh (green sprouts), samanu (sweet pudding), senjed (dried oleaster fruit), serkeh (vinegar), seeb (apples), seer (garlic), somakh (sumac). Each represents good things in life, like love, healing, beauty, prosperity, etc.

The cultural festivities commenced with a heartfelt prayer known as ‘Monajat,’ a deeply personal expression of devotion and humility sung by the faithful. Jehangir Bisney elaborated, “Monajat, unlike the traditional Zoroastrian prayers in ancient Avestan, is recited in the devotee’s native language, typically Persian or Gujarati. This enables the believer to connect intimately with each prayer.”

Following the prayer, attendees engaged in lively rounds of Housie, vying for enticing cash prizes, with the highest prize set at `4,000. Many participants were fortunate to claim prizes.