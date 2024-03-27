1st IPL match in Hyderabad on March 27; TSRTC announce special buses for fans

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced 60 special bus services on 24 routes for the convenience of cricket fans ahead of the two upcoming IPL matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. The two games will be played on March 27 and April 5.

These buses will operate between 6 pm and 11.30 pm from these destinations to the stadium on the matchday. Once the match concludes, they will be again available to drop them back. Of the designated routes, the highest number of four buses will ply from Mehdipatnam, Ghatkesar, NGO’s Colony in Vanasthalipuram, Jeedimetla (JDM), Charminar and Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS).

Controllers and enforcement teams will also be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the stadium, the TSRTC said. The home side — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) —- will face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday and last year’s champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5.