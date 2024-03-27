Behram Siganporia flies high

How would you describe your journey in music?

I ended up meeting my band members by chance. A friend was getting married and wanted to put a band together. He brought the band members together. That’s how it began and then one thing led to another. One show became two and then 100 and 200. Then the band got signed by Universal Music Records. We released a few songs and there’s been no looking back after that. Big dreams now with our music and the journey has been fun.

You particularly have a great fan following. Did you ever think of going solo?

I have always believed that I am what I am because of my band. They are the guys who made me believe that we could make a living and a big career out of music. My goal was just to do it for a couple of years, just for the fun and then get back to flying. More than just being band members, they are my best friends and brothers.

You grew up in Mumbai, but your career took off in Bengaluru. Have you ever thought of moving to Mumbai?

I think we live in a very small world now with the internet, social media and digital marketing. I don’t think it matters where you are. Of course, being in a place like Mumbai would present several opportunities to us. But being in Bengaluru has its benefits. You get time for yourself, time to do your personal things. Having said that, some very interesting opportunities have been presented to us. For that, we are required to be in Mumbai. We’ve always believed in riding the wave and going with the flow.