Ritu Varma’s elegant minimalism

HYDERABAD : A vibrant personality with a refreshing vibe, actress Ritu Varma has slowly made her way into the hearts of cinema lovers. Known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films like Pelli Choopulu, Tuck Jagadish, Oke Oka Jeevitham and more, she has left no stone unturned to prove herself in the film industry. We met her recently at the inauguration of Starla Jewels and talked about her lifestyle preferences, her routine, the stunning outfit and the jewellery piece she was wearing.

Garbed in a black floral saree with a stunning neckpiece, she talked about her love for diamonds. “This is their first store in Hyderabad and they chose me to inaugurate it. Just like many other girls, I am a huge fan of jewellery, but in a minimal way, which is my personal style. What’s special about this store is that they have a large collection of lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds are controlled in a lab environment. They are different from mined diamonds and have major environmental benefits. The cost is comparatively quite affordable and I think everyone should come here and check out their collection. I am wearing this stunning set from their collection and I love it,” she said.

As the actress mentioned minimal jewellery, we asked her to elaborate more on how she executes her style. “I love earrings, I usually wear statement earrings most of the time. I love rings (and these days I am into rings quite a lot) but when there is a special occasion like a wedding, I love wearing sarees and pairing some jewellery with the outfits that I choose,” she said.

Describing her style statement further, the actress said that she likes to be simple and minimalistic and be in something classy and timeless. When asked how comfort relates to her style, she responded by saying, “I think when you are comfortable, you feel confident and that is the simplest definition for me.”