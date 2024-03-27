Ritu Varma’s elegant minimalism

HYDERABAD : A vibrant personality with a refreshing vibe, actress Ritu Varma has slowly made her way into the hearts of cinema lovers. Known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films like Pelli Choopulu, Tuck Jagadish, Oke Oka Jeevitham and more, she has left no stone unturned to prove herself in the film industry. We met her recently at the inauguration of Starla Jewels and talked about her lifestyle preferences, her routine, the stunning outfit and the jewellery piece she was wearing.
Garbed in a black floral saree with a stunning neckpiece, she talked about her love for diamonds. “This is their first store in Hyderabad and they chose me to inaugurate it. Just like many other girls, I am a huge fan of jewellery, but in a minimal way, which is my personal style. What’s special about this store is that they have a large collection of lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds are controlled in a lab environment. They are different from mined diamonds and have major environmental benefits. The cost is comparatively quite affordable and I think everyone should come here and check out their collection. I am wearing this stunning set from their collection and I love it,” she said.
As the actress mentioned minimal jewellery, we asked her to elaborate more on how she executes her style. “I love earrings, I usually wear statement earrings most of the time. I love rings (and these days I am into rings quite a lot) but when there is a special occasion like a wedding, I love wearing sarees and pairing some jewellery with the outfits that I choose,” she said.
Describing her style statement further, the actress said that she likes to be simple and minimalistic and be in something classy and timeless. When asked how comfort relates to her style, she responded by saying, “I think when you are comfortable, you feel confident and that is the simplest definition for me.”
According to her, fashion is a form of expression and a way of self-assertion. “Growing up, I have had people whom I looked up to for style and fashion. If somebody says the same to me, I feel honoured. Most of the time, I love being myself. Fashion for me is an expression of my personality. If people like it, I did the right things, I guess.”
When asked about the secret mantra behind her fitness, she said, “I think I should thank my parents for passing on their good genes to me. I have always been into fitness. I work out in the gym three to four times a week. I try to eat healthy as much as I can and watch my portion size. That’s about it, I don’t go overboard with anything. I love food and I live to eat.”
Speaking about her upcoming projects and the films fans should be waiting for, she told CE, “Currently, I am doing a film titled Swag. Sree Vishnu is the lead in it and Hasith Goli is the director. It’s a People Media Factory production. They released my character’s first look on March 10—my birthday, which I thought was very sweet. We got some great responses for it. It is not like the regular girl-meets-boy kind of story, but a very experimental one. I am so glad it came my way because as an actor what I aim to do is something different from what I usually do. Otherwise, it gets boring, I think. This film has been a little challenging for me. The character is different from what I have done previously. Even in the first look, you can see me as a queen. I play a woman called Rukmini Devi. It has been a dream come true.”