Superfoods for super hydration

HYDERABAD : It’s only March and the heat is leaving us all parched and quenched with thirst. We usually turn to gulping down water to hydrate ourselves but with rising temperatures, even water is not enough. Instead of depending entirely on water for hydration during summer, we tried to explore some other options—superfoods that provide hydration to the body. In a conversation with CE, experts provide their inputs on the importance of liquid intake and superfoods that can help us keep hydrated in summer.

Maintaining adequate hydration during the summer months is crucial for various reasons. Highlighting a few, Dr L Sudarshan Reddy, Sr Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals said, “Hot weather and increased physical activity can lead to fluid loss through sweat, causing dehydration. Proper hydration helps maintain fluid balance in the body. Hydration also plays a pivotal role in regulating body temperature, particularly by facilitating sweat evaporation to prevent heat-related illnesses like heatstroke. Additionally, adequate water intake improves physical performance by lubricating muscles and joints, sustaining energy levels, and enhancing endurance during outdoor activities.”

Furthermore, he said that staying hydrated promotes skin health by preserving elasticity, and moisture, and protecting against dryness, sunburn, and premature ageing induced by sun exposure. Moreover, water consumption aids digestion, nutrient absorption, waste removal, and metabolic processes, while also preventing urinary tract issues like infections and kidney stones.

To gain these benefits, we aim to drink as many fluids as we can. However, water and drinks are not the only solution. G Sushma, Clinical Dietician at CARE Hospitals says, “You don’t have to get all of your fluids from water. A large amount of hydration is also provided by what you eat. For instance, a majority of the weight of many fruits and vegetables, such as spinach and watermelon, tomatoes, radishes, and cucumber is water.”

Ideally, over 20% of our daily water intake should come from food rather than drinks. One can stay hydrated by eating a variety of healthy food components with high water content. Dr L Sudarshan Reddy shares a few underrated superfoods that are good for hydration like cucumber, which is made up of about 95% water, making it an excellent hydrating food. It is also low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium. Radish is also another superfood that has a high water content (about 95%) and is packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. It also adds a refreshing crunch to salads and snacks.

Tomatoes are about 94% water and are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene, which have various health benefits. As the name suggests, watermelon has a high water content (around 90%) and is rich in electrolytes like potassium, making it a hydrating and refreshing fruit choice. Spinach has a water content of about 91% and is packed with nutrients like iron, vitamin K, vitamin A, and folate. It’s a versatile leafy green that can be added to salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes.

Adding some interesting components to the list, G Sushma said that strawberry contains 92% water, lettuce has 96%, kiwi – 90%, oranges – 88%, grapes – 88%, carrots – 88%, pineapple – 86% and apple has 84% of water. Including these underrated superfoods in the diet can complement hydration efforts and provide a range of health benefits, thanks to their nutrient values.