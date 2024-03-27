Understanding Hyderabad’s rich musical legacy

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad is renowned not only for its diamonds, emeralds, and pearls but also for its glorious history of offering shelter to many great musicians, artistes, and poets in India during the Nizam’s rule.

“All the great musicians turned towards Hyderabad when the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar and other kings in India were gone,” said Ustad Basheer Ahmed Khan, the senior-most sitarist of Hyderabad, during a presentation on the ‘Lineage of Hindustani classical music in Hyderabad Deccan’. Organised by Tatvaa Arts, in collaboration with Badruka School of Music and Dance, the session featured classical vocalist and music historian Anjali Malkar, and Ustad Basheer Ahmed Khan, sitarist, offering a journey through the rich tapestry of Hindustani Classical music’s lineage in Hyderabad Deccan.

Many musicians and artistes present in the audience immersed themselves in a rare raag, Raag Gauri, as the session kicked off with a concert by Anjali Malkar. She further enchanted the audience with Raag Rageshri. This rare musical experience was brought to life by accompanying artistes Prashant Serdeshmukh on tabla and Rahul Deshpande on harmonium.

Emphasising the evolution of Hindustani classical music in Hyderabad, Anjali Malkar said, “The Nizams brought many musicians from Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities to Hyderabad because of its rich culture and patronage. The Nizams were avid patrons of music, and the artistes recognised that very well. Consequently, they flocked to Hyderabad, where they were generously supported by the Nizams.”