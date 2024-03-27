Water myths debunked

HYDERABAD : It’s crucial to recognise that while water is essential for our bodies to function properly, consuming too much can lead to health issues. Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, a Senior Consultant Physician at KIMS Hospital, sheds light on the misconception surrounding water consumption.

Dr Jagadeesh explains that Psychogenic Polydipsia, a condition where individuals drink excessive water, can lead to electrolyte imbalance and hyponatremia, especially when combined with underlying health conditions such as cardiac abnormalities. However, for most individuals consuming 2.5 to 4 litres of water daily, poses no significant risk, barring those with specific health concerns like cardiac failure.

Regarding recommended water intake, Dr Jagadeesh advises that it varies depending on factors such as activity level and environmental conditions. For instance, individuals working in hot conditions may require up to 3 to 3.5 litres daily, while those with cardiac failure or chronic kidney disease should limit their intake to 1,200 to 1,500 ml per day.

Turning to a nutritionist, Avani Mekala, for further insight, she emphasises that optimal hydration is essential for good health, with daily water intake being roughly equal to 0.03 times one’s body weight in kilograms. Avani underscores the importance of listening to the body’s signals of thirst as a guide for water consumption.

Avani also highlights the numerous benefits of adequate water intake, including hydration, digestion, weight management, cognitive clarity, toxin elimination, and skin health. However, she cautions against excessive water consumption, which can lead to fatigue, high blood pressure, cramping, nausea, double vision, and swelling. In summary, while water is vital for overall health, moderation is key, and individual needs vary based on factors such as activity level and health status. It’s essential to listen to your body’s cues and consult with healthcare professionals for personalised guidance on water intake.