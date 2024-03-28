Hyderabad's The Quorum: Club with a difference

When asked about why they chose Hyderabad for their launch, Narain said, “In Hyderabad, we found opportunity. We found the city very unique. We also found a good partner group—Sattva. The city is emerging with a lot of new people. It is finding a new gear, which makes it quite interesting. We wanted to build a network here and I believe our timing is fantastic in Hyderabad.”

Listing out some of the unique experiences Hyderabadis can have at The Quorum, he mentioned, “We have a lot to offer. It is around 1800 sq ft in area. There are different types of clubs. We are known for hospitality, design, ideas and content and if we get all those right, we would get a very unique community patronising our place. We have got a fantastic wellness programme, pilates studio, gym, swimming pool and multiple places for meeting and hosting. We have our co-working space which is co-located as well. It all comes together with a beautiful art gallery and a quintessential lifestyle third-space. We are a ‘hosted home’, which is a home outside your home. It is our hospitality DNA. Hopefully, we will be able to give you a great environment that meets all your needs, including entertainment, dining, culture and more. This is a membership club, only for members and their guests. People who are open minded and are doing interesting things, can be a part of this experience. Our members bring in other members, that is how it works here.”

The décor included the art works of different artists from the city and the socialites gathered at the event to celebrate the launch added to the exotic experience.