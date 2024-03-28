Hyderabad's The Quorum: Club with a difference

HYDERABAD: Establishing a new benchmark for the hospitality industry in the city, The Quorum provides an experience that has become a requisite for the fast-paced life of city-dwellers—a place that calms your mind, makes you feel comfortable and stress-free. An exquisite place, with an elaborate set up for people with membership to tag along and chill. CE got an opportunity to be at the launch party of this place and we got a glimpse of what is in store for frequent visitors.
Talking about the idea of establishing a high-end clubbing space, Vivek Narain, Founder & CEO of The Quorum shared, “We saw a gap in high-quality hospitality industry in providing a space that is relevant today while also having different shades to its utility. We wanted a place where people could come, have breakfast, work-out, entertain, dine and work. We saw a renaissance coming in private members’ club-space around the world. This was around 8-10 years ago. I felt that India lacked the new contemporary vision in high quality hospitality. Hence, we built a community, and made this space relevant for the present day. We also have programmes and events to give people a reason to come back and to use it as a way to attract the right kind of people. We found that there are not enough art galleries and theatrical production houses. There are not enough platforms. It is a club, which is a loaded word. It is a community-based business of interesting, like-minded people in a high hospitality environment, with a creatively designed space. With Hyderabad, this is our third club.”
When asked about why they chose Hyderabad for their launch, Narain said, “In Hyderabad, we found opportunity. We found the city very unique. We also found a good partner group—Sattva. The city is emerging with a lot of new people. It is finding a new gear, which makes it quite interesting. We wanted to build a network here and I believe our timing is fantastic in Hyderabad.”
Listing out some of the unique experiences Hyderabadis can have at The Quorum, he mentioned, “We have a lot to offer. It is around 1800 sq ft in area. There are different types of clubs. We are known for hospitality, design, ideas and content and if we get all those right, we would get a very unique community patronising our place. We have got a fantastic wellness programme, pilates studio, gym, swimming pool and multiple places for meeting and hosting. We have our co-working space which is co-located as well. It all comes together with a beautiful art gallery and a quintessential lifestyle third-space. We are a ‘hosted home’, which is a home outside your home. It is our hospitality DNA. Hopefully, we will be able to give you a great environment that meets all your needs, including entertainment, dining, culture and more. This is a membership club, only for members and their guests. People who are open minded and are doing interesting things, can be a part of this experience. Our members bring in other members, that is how it works here.”
The décor included the art works of different artists from the city and the socialites gathered at the event to celebrate the launch added to the exotic experience.