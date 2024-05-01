Artificial Intelligence revolutionising childhood

HJYDERABAD : The presence of Artificial Intelligence is escalating and rapidly flourishing in today’s time. We see new advancements coming about each day. Amid such a substantial surge, every aspect of human life is remarkably influenced by the affordances of Artificial Intelligence. One section of mankind that is significantly vulnerable to the AI world are the children. Children and AI are co-existing entities today. Virtual assistance, smart speakers, education robots, chatbots, video games, AI tutoring systems, toys with AI, health trackers and much more are a part of their life.

Subsequently, the presence of this digital world is only going to proliferate. The impact it has and will be having on humans and especially children is tremendous. However, this smart technology is a mixed blessing. Children learn by observing their surroundings and trying to imitate the people around them. And when AI becomes their companion, they tend to rely on the affordances that AI provides and address their necessities instantaneously.

“Existing literature has supported the evidence that a lot of children engage in personal conversations with these smart speakers because the smart speaker is more readily responding to them. And children find it more comfortable talking to the smart speakers,” K Apuroop, a counselling psychologist says.

One of the upsides for children interacting with these AI driven platforms is that teaching can become much trouble-free and effortless. AI tutoring systems are always accessible for extra learning and better understanding. “AI has a lot of tools which will help you in your education, problem solving, critical thinking,” Apuroop says, in regard to the advantages of AI.