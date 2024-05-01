Artificial Intelligence revolutionising childhood

HJYDERABAD : The presence of Artificial Intelligence is escalating and rapidly flourishing in today’s time. We see new advancements coming about each day. Amid such a substantial surge, every aspect of human life is remarkably influenced by the affordances of Artificial Intelligence. One section of mankind that is significantly vulnerable to the AI world are the children. Children and AI are co-existing entities today. Virtual assistance, smart speakers, education robots, chatbots, video games, AI tutoring systems, toys with AI, health trackers and much more are a part of their life.
Subsequently, the presence of this digital world is only going to proliferate. The impact it has and will be having on humans and especially children is tremendous. However, this smart technology is a mixed blessing. Children learn by observing their surroundings and trying to imitate the people around them. And when AI becomes their companion, they tend to rely on the affordances that AI provides and address their necessities instantaneously.
“Existing literature has supported the evidence that a lot of children engage in personal conversations with these smart speakers because the smart speaker is more readily responding to them. And children find it more comfortable talking to the smart speakers,” K Apuroop, a counselling psychologist says.
One of the upsides for children interacting with these AI driven platforms is that teaching can become much trouble-free and effortless. AI tutoring systems are always accessible for extra learning and better understanding. “AI has a lot of tools which will help you in your education, problem solving, critical thinking,” Apuroop says, in regard to the advantages of AI.
Neurodivergence, an important aspect, which accounts to how the brain processes information and other functions. Children with Autism and such disorders, have special needs which can be effectively catered by AI driven bots.
On the contrary, it cannot be unheeded that AI has its share of shortcomings. Dr Emilio Ferrare, a Research Lead and Professor at University of Southern California, mentions, “One of the major challenges facing the development and deployment of AI systems is the presence of bias. Bias refers to the systematic errors that occur in decision-making processes, leading to unfair outcomes. In the context of AI, bias can arise from various sources, including data collection, algorithm design, and human interpretation,” in a research paper - ‘Fairness and Bias in Artificial Intelligence’. When young minds are exposed to such prejudices, it might confine their thinking capabilities and eventually affect their skills of understanding and acceptance.
Another concern is privacy. “If a child is constantly talking to the smart devices, sharing information, which probably adults would consider private, it can be used,” Apuroop exclaims. Emotional learning, which is an important element for the development of a child’s emotional quotient, doesn’t develop with the help of AI but is incorporated from their experience of playing outdoors with other children. Cyber bullying is yet another prominent concern. The most vulnerable are the children.
Nevertheless, appropriate safeguards can be taken in order to protect a child from exploitation by augmented reality and virtual reality. Primarily, being AI literate is the initial and very important measure. Besides, limits should be set for children and tech-child healthy behaviours should be adopted and practiced. Moreover, constant monitoring must be carried out, to ensure a healthy experience for children.
There is a plethora of information available for children on the digital walls. They get a lot of material inputs that are gathered to one place and produced to them. As a result of being unaware of what to consume and what not to, children end up consuming everything and believe it. It is the duty of the learned to guide children and the young as to what kind of content they can consume and mentor them consistently.