Hyderabad's Shilpakala Vedika comes alive as 1,500 voices join band Merakee in micless singalong

HYDERABAD : Thousands of voices, irrespective of their singing prowess, resonated through the expansive ambiance of Shilpakala Vedika as the live music band seamlessly transitioned into Naveen Polishetty’s popular song from the movie ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. ‘Micless Merakee’, a singalong extravaganza orchestrated by Band Merakee, had the audience swaying to meticulously selected tracks on a recent evening.
Initially, the crowd’s energy seemed a bit subdued, but as the playlist unfolded, it dissolved all inhibitions, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the music. ‘Micless Merakee’ is essentially a unique concert experience where the audience becomes an integral part of the performance while the band sets the rhythm, an initiative pioneered by the Telugu band Merakee. Inspired by Chennai-based band ‘Mottomaadi Music’, Band Merakee embarked on this journey in 2019 with a modest crowd of 40 enthusiasts. Fast forward to 2024, their vision culminated in hosting an event at their dream venue, Shilpakala Vedika, with an audience of around 1,500 fervent supporters.
“This venue is a dream come true for us because it’s the largest indoor auditorium in Hyderabad. It was surreal. This is what we envisioned when we began. After the first or second Micless events, we harboured the dream of hosting it at Shilpakala Vedika with a crowd of 1,500, and it finally materialised. We are truly grateful,” shared Ganesh Krovvidi, the curator, and lead vocalist of Band Merakee.
As Vidya Sivalenka and Ganesh Krovvidi took center stage, the concert commenced with ‘Nijanga Nenena’ from the movie Kothabangaru Lokam, setting the tone for the evening. They traversed through a diverse repertoire including ‘Evarevaro’ from Animal, ‘Adiga’ from Hi Nanna, ‘Kailove’ from Sakhi, ‘Mr Perfect’ from Aarya 2, ‘Andamaina Premarani’ from Premikudu, ‘Vayyari Bhama’, ‘Amrutham Song’, ‘Vennello Hai Hai’, ‘Botany Patamu’, ‘Ravanamma’, and many more. The carefully crafted playlist kept the audience on their feet throughout the event, refusing to let them remain seated.
When asked about the meticulous curation of the song list, Ganesh remarked, “For Micless, we dedicate substantial time to curating the song list because our audience spans across generations, from Gen Z to older adults. It’s a family event, and we have to be selective, considering we perform live on stage. With only about 300 songs that people can actually sing, we face various challenges, including selecting hit songs while adhering to certain constraints. We steer clear of purely melodic tunes because the essence of Micless with Merakee lies in the audience’s connection with the music. Hence, crafting a fresh list for every event is paramount for us.” Additionally, he noted the presence of a significant number of loyal attendees — participants who have been with them since the inception of Micless. Some even travel from cities like Vizag and Bengaluru just to partake in the event, expecting a unique playlist and vibe each time. “We also witness many groups joining us from different corners of the city, transforming Micless into a jubilant celebration for both us and the participants.”
The auditorium pulsated with the high energy and enthusiasm of the 1,500 attendees resonating with the songs. Musicians including Sai and Prakash on keys, Sunny on bass, Raj on guitars, and Vikram, Vishal, and Joy on percussion added depth to the event. The concert culminated with ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR, leaving the participants invigorated after pouring their hearts out through song.