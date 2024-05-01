Hyderabad's Shilpakala Vedika comes alive as 1,500 voices join band Merakee in micless singalong

HYDERABAD : Thousands of voices, irrespective of their singing prowess, resonated through the expansive ambiance of Shilpakala Vedika as the live music band seamlessly transitioned into Naveen Polishetty’s popular song from the movie ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. ‘Micless Merakee’, a singalong extravaganza orchestrated by Band Merakee, had the audience swaying to meticulously selected tracks on a recent evening.

Initially, the crowd’s energy seemed a bit subdued, but as the playlist unfolded, it dissolved all inhibitions, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the music. ‘Micless Merakee’ is essentially a unique concert experience where the audience becomes an integral part of the performance while the band sets the rhythm, an initiative pioneered by the Telugu band Merakee. Inspired by Chennai-based band ‘Mottomaadi Music’, Band Merakee embarked on this journey in 2019 with a modest crowd of 40 enthusiasts. Fast forward to 2024, their vision culminated in hosting an event at their dream venue, Shilpakala Vedika, with an audience of around 1,500 fervent supporters.

“This venue is a dream come true for us because it’s the largest indoor auditorium in Hyderabad. It was surreal. This is what we envisioned when we began. After the first or second Micless events, we harboured the dream of hosting it at Shilpakala Vedika with a crowd of 1,500, and it finally materialised. We are truly grateful,” shared Ganesh Krovvidi, the curator, and lead vocalist of Band Merakee.