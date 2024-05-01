Understanding celiac disease

HYDERABAD : We often consume a lot of wheat and other protein-rich foods to maintain fitness and health. But do you know that the ingestion of gluten protein, present in certain foods, can lead to celiac disease? Although the exact root cause is unknown, the consequence may necessitate a lifelong consumption of gluten-free foods. It is estimated that 1 in 100 people worldwide are affected, but only about 30% receive proper diagnosis. As May is observed as Celiac Disease Awareness Month, it’s crucial to delve into the disease and gain a better understanding of gluten-free food.

Celiac disease, a serious autoimmune condition triggered by gluten intolerance, occurs in genetically predisposed individuals. The ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, triggers an immune response in those with celiac disease. Upon consuming gluten, the immune system attacks the gluten proteins in the small intestine, gradually damaging its lining. This continual reaction disrupts the intestine’s ability to absorb nutrients properly, resulting in a condition known as malabsorption.