Uniting communities in a flavourful journey

HYDERABAD : Preserving Telugu culture has always been integral to our two Telugu states, and one of the most cherished ways to connect is through food. Food not only brings us together but also serves as a bridge to our roots. “Onamaalu,” an event celebrating the rich culinary traditions of Telugu culture, brought together people from diverse backgrounds, showcasing the extraordinary essence of our heritage.

The Culinary Lounge was adorned with vibrant yellow and orange marigold flowers, reminiscent of traditional Telugu household decorations during festive occasions. The ambiance was further enriched by an array of authentic Telugu dishes, meticulously prepared by a team of rural women and men from Karimnagar and Andhra Pradesh, adding a touch of authenticity to the event.

Women skillfully crafted the authentic “Sarva Pindi,” best enjoyed with chutney and “Jowar Roti,” while men from Andhra Pradesh showcased their expertise in making “Sabhudana Punugulu” and “Dibba Roti,” signature dishes from the region.

An elaborate spread of sweets and fruits adorned the tables, delighting all attendees. Amidst the festivities, we had the privilege of speaking with Gopi Byluppala, the visionary behind Onamaalu, who shared the essence and mission of the event.

“Onamaalu seeks to explore the intricate tapestry of Telugu culinary heritage, advocating for its preservation and global recognition. In an era where culinary tourism is thriving, it’s crucial to spotlight the distinct flavours and narratives of our cuisine,” Gopi emphasised.