Bickram Ghosh’s fusion spectacle

HYDERABAD : Pandit Bickram Ghosh, a revered tabla maestro renowned for his fusion music, recently graced Hyderabad with his

fusion band Rhythmscape, leaving the audience at Ravindra Bharathi enthralled with their high-octane jamming. The musical evening was organised by the Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Hyderabad Chapter, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to philanthropic activities in the twin cities.

Famed for seamlessly blending pure classical music with the fusion genre, Ghosh and Rhythmscape captivated the audience with renditions like “Dance of Shiva,” “Zinc,” “Little Krishna,” and more. Accompanied by a stellar ensemble of musicians, including V Suresh on ghatam, Abhisek Mallick on sitar, S Pranav Dath on drums, Pulak Sarkar on keyboard, and Nirmalya Roy on vocals, Ghosh shared insights into his musical journey in an exclusive conversation with CE.

How do you feel performing in Hyderabad?

Performing in Hyderabad is always a pleasure. The city boasts a rich cultural heritage, and the audience here is deeply connected to music. It’s gratifying to perform for people who not only love but also understand music. The audience’s vibe fuels the artist’s performance, and the stronger the connection, the more fulfilling the experience becomes.