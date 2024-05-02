Celebration of diversity on canvas

HYDERABAD : A rare portrayal of Brihannala, embodying Arjuna, the third Pandava, in the form of a eunuch during the incognito exile period in the Mahabharata, was captured in acrylic paints with intricate detailing. This distinctive artwork took centre stage at the 4th Women’s Art Exhibition hosted by M Eshwaraiah Art Gallery. The exhibition aimed to champion women artists from diverse professional backgrounds, fostering their artistic excellence.
The showcase featured a rich tapestry of artworks, ranging from poignant portraits of Mother Teresa and Rabindranath Tagore to vibrant depictions of Maa Durga and various landscapes, including tranquil forest scenes and chilling mountain vistas. Each artwork conveyed profound meanings and experiences, shaped by the artists’ surroundings or personal journeys.
The exhibiting artists, aged between 18 to 60 years old, hailed from various professional domains such as IT, education, and healthcare. While not all possessed formal art education, their passion and unique perspectives transcended mere technical skills. Among the standout pieces was “Save Rocks,” a mixed-media creation by Kavita Kulkarni, highlighting the imperative to conserve natural rock formations. Dr Ina Jain’s pencil sketches and charcoal renditions of Mother Teresa and Rabindranath Tagore exemplified meticulous craftsmanship, reflecting the artists’ keen attention to detail.
Another remarkable artwork by Laboni Chatterjee depicted Maa Durga, celebrating female empowerment and challenging societal norms. Inspired by Chinese wall art plates, Jhansi Rani’s “Lithos Pillar” and “Shivoham” on porcelain captivated viewers with their intricate designs. Lakshmi Samavedam’s painting portrayed Khajuraho sculptures, while artists like C Jagadamba, Chaitanya Latha S, and Jhansi Narsingam explored diverse perspectives of nature in their creations.
Puli Vijaya Kishore’s artwork delved into the culture and lifestyle of Banjara tribes near Warangal, offering insights into his personal heritage. Contemporary pieces by Chaitali Maji offered a fresh take on freedom with her painting “Captivity,” while Lalitha Kalipatnapu’s Sundari series seamlessly intertwined nature and women with a vibrant colour palette. Praveena’s works, “Beyond the Binding” and “Lullaby for a Dream Deferred,” stood out for their exceptional storytelling.
Expressing their gratitude, the artists remarked, “This has been a wonderful experience for all of us present here because, for any artist, encouragement and the opportunity to exhibit their art are of utmost importance. We are truly thankful to Sanjay Kumar for providing us with this platform and for nurturing upcoming talent.”
Curated by M Sanjay Kumar, the director of M Eshwaraiah Art Gallery, the exhibition served as a wellspring of inspiration for budding artists, offering invaluable guidance within the art community.