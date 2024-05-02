Celebration of diversity on canvas

HYDERABAD : A rare portrayal of Brihannala, embodying Arjuna, the third Pandava, in the form of a eunuch during the incognito exile period in the Mahabharata, was captured in acrylic paints with intricate detailing. This distinctive artwork took centre stage at the 4th Women’s Art Exhibition hosted by M Eshwaraiah Art Gallery. The exhibition aimed to champion women artists from diverse professional backgrounds, fostering their artistic excellence.

The showcase featured a rich tapestry of artworks, ranging from poignant portraits of Mother Teresa and Rabindranath Tagore to vibrant depictions of Maa Durga and various landscapes, including tranquil forest scenes and chilling mountain vistas. Each artwork conveyed profound meanings and experiences, shaped by the artists’ surroundings or personal journeys.

The exhibiting artists, aged between 18 to 60 years old, hailed from various professional domains such as IT, education, and healthcare. While not all possessed formal art education, their passion and unique perspectives transcended mere technical skills. Among the standout pieces was “Save Rocks,” a mixed-media creation by Kavita Kulkarni, highlighting the imperative to conserve natural rock formations. Dr Ina Jain’s pencil sketches and charcoal renditions of Mother Teresa and Rabindranath Tagore exemplified meticulous craftsmanship, reflecting the artists’ keen attention to detail.