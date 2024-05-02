‘Design blends artistry with utility’

HYDERABAD : Design and innovation are catalysts that bring people closer to the realms of creation they’ve always yearned to explore. Recently, the Woxsen University School of Art and Design hosted a spectacular design showcase titled Design Vanguard 2024 at T-Works, Hyderabad. Delving into this remarkable event, we engaged with students, the dean, and the chief guest, Adivi Sesh, an actor who shared his insights on the event and his perspectives on innovation.

Taking a look at the innovative projects that the students have created, the actor shares, “I just like how innovative it was because we try to think about designs as a hi-fi thing but the fact that they are able to bring in high concept ideas to very rare world problems I just felt nice. There is a particular interesting thing here, a stretcher for landslides. There would be a lot of climbing at the place so if it is strapped around you, you will be able to navigate an uphill terrain.”

When asked about if he was given an opportunity to design something and if he wouldn’t choose acting as a career and indulge himself in creating something new, he says, “I would take the opportunity to come to a design school. Design is a part of my profession but for us it is always about artistry and this is about utility. When artistry and utility come together that is what design is about.” Dr Adity Saxena, Dean of the School of Art and Design at Woxsen University, shared her perspective on the event, stating, “Design Vanguard marks our inaugural design showcase, spotlighting 20 finely crafted projects by our students. These projects span climate, med-tech, and more, aimed at addressing societal challenges. Notably, J.Qork, India’s pioneering sustainable lifestyle brand, entirely conceptualised by our students, makes its debut — a milestone for campus-initiated brands in India. The event serves as a platform for students to connect with like-minded individuals striving for impactful change.”