Preserving green oasis amidst heatwave

HYDERABAD : Amidst the sweltering heat and skyrocketing temperatures, managing the heatwave has become a daunting task not just for animals and humans, but also for the often-overlooked plants and trees. The meticulously arranged gardens scattered across the city are now grappling with the challenge of keeping their flora alive in the face of water scarcity. These lush green havens not only offer a refreshing visual treat but also serve as vital sources of oxygen for humanity. The authorities responsible for the upkeep of gardens and parks in Hyderabad are diligently striving to maintain the health of these ecosystems amidst the taxing summer conditions.
One of Hyderabad’s most prominent green spaces, the Botanical Gardens in Gachibowli, is feeling the strain. “We have approximately 20 borewells, but unfortunately, they too are gradually drying up. We are in constant communication with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), attempting to secure water tankers whenever the need arises,” shares IFS L Ranjeet Nayak, Executive Director of Eco-tourism at Telangana State Forest Department Corporation Ltd. He elaborates on the garden’s layout, which is primarily divided into three zones: the Aesthetic Zone, the Conservation Zone, and the Theme Parks. The Aesthetic Zone focuses on visually appealing features like grass ecosystems and attractive plants for visitors. The Conservation Zone houses forest species of trees that are self-sustaining and don’t require irrigation, relying instead on water collected during the monsoon season. Meanwhile, the Theme Parks, including cosmetic parks, are currently under development.
Indira Park employs a similar approach, ensuring frequent watering to sustain its greenery through the scorching summer months. “Our goal is to ensure the survival of plants and trees during summer,” asserts Srinivas Rao, Deputy Conservator of Forests at GHMC. He explains that while landscaped lawns require regular watering, plants are watered once every couple of days, with the larger trees maintaining themselves naturally.
Public Gardens in Nampally, an age-old establishment developed by the Nizams, continues to thrive with the help of borewells and an open well sump for irrigation. While the mighty trees largely sustain themselves, other sections of the garden are watered on a scheduled basis to manage water resources efficiently. Dedicated gardeners ensure plants receive adequate water while minimising wastage, ensuring their survival through the harsh summer.
NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park, managed by the HMDA under the Buddha Purnima Project, maintain their greenery effectively. KBR National Park, known for its towering trees, boasts many self-sustaining specimens, with the remaining vegetation receiving care similar to other gardens in the city.
These gardens and parks play a crucial role in tourism, offering economic benefits through tourism while also providing environmental advantages such as oxygen production, carbon dioxide absorption, shade provision, climate regulation, and soil health. They stand as living proof of the symbiotic relationship between nature and humanity. Preserving these invaluable green spaces is essential for maintaining balance in our environment and ensuring a sustainable future.