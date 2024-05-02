Preserving green oasis amidst heatwave

HYDERABAD : Amidst the sweltering heat and skyrocketing temperatures, managing the heatwave has become a daunting task not just for animals and humans, but also for the often-overlooked plants and trees. The meticulously arranged gardens scattered across the city are now grappling with the challenge of keeping their flora alive in the face of water scarcity. These lush green havens not only offer a refreshing visual treat but also serve as vital sources of oxygen for humanity. The authorities responsible for the upkeep of gardens and parks in Hyderabad are diligently striving to maintain the health of these ecosystems amidst the taxing summer conditions.

One of Hyderabad’s most prominent green spaces, the Botanical Gardens in Gachibowli, is feeling the strain. “We have approximately 20 borewells, but unfortunately, they too are gradually drying up. We are in constant communication with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), attempting to secure water tankers whenever the need arises,” shares IFS L Ranjeet Nayak, Executive Director of Eco-tourism at Telangana State Forest Department Corporation Ltd. He elaborates on the garden’s layout, which is primarily divided into three zones: the Aesthetic Zone, the Conservation Zone, and the Theme Parks. The Aesthetic Zone focuses on visually appealing features like grass ecosystems and attractive plants for visitors. The Conservation Zone houses forest species of trees that are self-sustaining and don’t require irrigation, relying instead on water collected during the monsoon season. Meanwhile, the Theme Parks, including cosmetic parks, are currently under development.