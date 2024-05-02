Vibrant James Street of Secunderabad

HYDERABAD : A photograph taken by Lala Deen Dayal between December 1887 and February 1888 captures a picturesque wide street bustling with people and carts. In the centre of this image stands a structure topped with a colonial-style clock tower. The street, originally named James Street in honour of James Achilles Kirkpatrick, the third British Resident in Hyderabad, is now known as Mahatma Gandhi Road. It remains a vibrant thoroughfare in Secunderabad, adorned with prominent landmarks like the Gandhi Statue, Chermas, Asrani Hotel, Paradise, and the Parsi Fire Temple. The bustling General Bazaar and residences flank its sides.

The clock tower and the building that once served as a police station were generously donated by the ‘munificent benefactor of Secunderabad’ Dewan Bahadur Seth Ramgopal Malani, after whom the area on the west of the road was named Ramgopalpet. (Described as such in ‘City of Secunderabad’, published by Secunderabad Municipal Corporation, 1955) His old house still stands a few metres away from the police station building, all newly painted red and green like a bride.

Additionally, James Street is home to a railway station bearing the same name. Established in 1874 by the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mahboob Ali Khan, this station was part of the railway project that connected Secunderabad to Wadi Junction. It was the second station constructed along this important route after Secunderabad.