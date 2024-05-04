Celebrating artistic diversity

HYDERABAD: Surrounded by an array of exquisite ethnic décor, including wooden dolls, sculptures, paintings, and furniture, alongside the fragrant essence of flowers, a temporary stage adorned with vibrant yellow marigold flowers stands proudly, inviting artists to grace the ‘Basant Festival’. Hosted by Yellow Verandah, this festival serves as a symbolic ode to the arrival of spring, aiming to spread joy as nature begins anew.

The Basant Festival amalgamates various art forms such as dance, music, cuisine, and visual arts, marking the advent of the new season. Speaking about the festival, Shubhamoy Sinha, co-founder of Yellow Verandah, remarked, “Basant Festival is a celebration of spring — a transition to a new season filled with joy, music, and delectable food. It’s a time of happiness and the onset of vibrant summer hues, elements we aim to capture through this event, resonating with the essence of our Indian-inspired décor and furniture.”

Yellow Verandah, renowned for its ethnic treasures, serves as a sanctuary for ethnic décor enthusiasts, showcasing and adorning its collections throughout the store. Each piece, sourced directly from artisans across India, is meticulously curated and displayed, captivating the attendees with its charm. Adding to the allure, Mamushka, a clothing brand, presents a captivating pop-up collection featuring breathable fabrics like Kadhi, Mangalgiri cotton, and linens, perfectly suited for the summer season. Anuraga, co-founder of Mamushka, elaborates, “Our collection embodies a fusion of Indian and Western silhouettes, adorned with intricate embroidery, appliqué work, and an array of patterns, offering comfort and style for the summer months.”