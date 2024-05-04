Pan-Asian Paradise

HYDERABAD: With decades of culinary excellence under its belt, Ohri’s, the iconic restaurant chain in India, has recently embarked on a new culinary adventure with the launch of Mings&Mee, a haven for Pan Asian cuisine enthusiasts.

Mings&Mee offers an immersive dining experience that artfully combines tradition with innovation. Prepare your taste buds for a journey through the vibrant flavours of Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Burma, and Thailand. While the restaurant’s ambiance has undergone subtle changes, it still exudes a dynamic aura, inviting food enthusiasts to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey. The introduction of a dedicated sushi bar adds a modern touch to the repertoire, promising a symphony of flavours and textures that will tantalise the senses.

Speaking about this new chapter in their journey, Amar Ohri, Managing Director of Ohri’s Group, expresses, “Our transformation into Mings&Mee marks a significant milestone in our culinary journey. We are thrilled to unveil this new chapter.”