Pan-Asian Paradise

HYDERABAD: With decades of culinary excellence under its belt, Ohri’s, the iconic restaurant chain in India, has recently embarked on a new culinary adventure with the launch of Mings&Mee, a haven for Pan Asian cuisine enthusiasts.
Mings&Mee offers an immersive dining experience that artfully combines tradition with innovation. Prepare your taste buds for a journey through the vibrant flavours of Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Burma, and Thailand. While the restaurant’s ambiance has undergone subtle changes, it still exudes a dynamic aura, inviting food enthusiasts to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey. The introduction of a dedicated sushi bar adds a modern touch to the repertoire, promising a symphony of flavours and textures that will tantalise the senses.
Speaking about this new chapter in their journey, Amar Ohri, Managing Director of Ohri’s Group, expresses, “Our transformation into Mings&Mee marks a significant milestone in our culinary journey. We are thrilled to unveil this new chapter.”
As you step into the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by a grand oriental wooden ship, setting the stage for the gastronomic delights on offer - a journey to the Far East. Refreshing mocktails like Chi Chi, Chilli Mango Pepper, and Cucumber Fizz welcome you, perfect for beating the summer heat.
Our culinary voyage began with a delightful medley of dumplings, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, including Cream Cheese Dumplings with Chilli Oil, Charcoal Chicken Dumplings, and Chicken Coriander Dumplings, each bursting with flavour. From the small plates menu, we savoured the signature dish Mings Hot Chongqing Chicken, enhanced with Schezwan pepper and Kashmiri Chilli. The Smoked Chicken Roll Sushi was a flavour explosion, thanks to the combination of smoked chicken and Togarashi.
The main course dishes were equally captivating to the eyes and the palate. Nasi Kerabu, made with butterfly pea flower and served with Malaysian Chicken and prawn crackers, delighted with its vibrant colours and flavours. The Korean Ramen Bowl provided a comforting and delicious experience.
We concluded our Far East journey with two delectable desserts—Coconut Matcha Bliss and Bonsai Serenity. The Coconut Matcha Bliss panna cotta was light and creamy, while the Bonsai Serenity, an edible chocolate pot filled with chocolate ganache, sponge, branches, and soil, offered a rich and indulgent finale with its contrasting textures.
Whether you crave the comforting warmth of steaming ramen or the refined elegance of sushi, Mings&Mee promises to delight even the most discerning palates.