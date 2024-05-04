‘Performance brings me a profound sense of satisfaction’

HYDERABAD: Her resilient spirit propelled Dr Maddali Usha Gayatri through illness, allowing her to showcase an unwavering strength and dedication to her craft. As a Kuchipudi dancer, she has not only conquered challenges but also inspired countless individuals striving for excellence in their chosen paths. Recently honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2023 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Dr Gayatri has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the nation. In a candid conversation with CE, she shares her remarkable journey thus far.

Tell us about your experience of receiving the award from the President.

It was an unforgettable experience meeting the President and being honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. My roots in Telangana run deep, as my parents settled in Hyderabad back in 1956, and I’ve always felt a profound connection to this place. Being recognised by my country for my artistic endeavours was incredibly meaningful to me. As an artiste, recognition from society, government, and one’s own state or country is something we all aspire to. To receive the highest accolade, the Hamsa award, both from the government of Andhra Pradesh, with the blessings of C Narayana Reddy, and later from the President, was truly humbling. It validated decades of dedication and hard work in my field. The moment when the President bestowed the award upon me was one of immense pride and gratitude. It symbolised not just an individual achievement but also a recognition of the artistic community as a whole.

Tell us about your journey thus far.

My parents, especially my mother, had a vision of nurturing two girls into the world of artistry. My sister, Uma Gayatri, was earmarked to become a Bharatanatyam dancer, while I was destined for Kuchipudi. It was a choice I embraced wholeheartedly, guided by my mother’s unwavering support and belief in the power of artistic expression. My journey towards Kuchipudi was sparked by witnessing the mesmerising performance of the legendary Kuchipudi dancer, Padma Shree Dr Vedantam Satyanarayana Sarma, who enthralled audiences with his rendition of Bhama Kalapam at the World Telugu Conference. His artistry left an indelible mark on my soul, drawing me irresistibly towards the rich tradition of Kuchipudi.

My mother’s words echoed in my mind: to succeed, one must be prepared to fight for recognition. Though I may have been considered too young to make such a significant choice at the age of four, my guru paved the way for me, nurturing my talent and dedication. Today, I impart the same wisdom to my students, guiding them on their own paths of artistic discovery.

One of my earliest students, Dr Sailaja Desai, performed her Arangatam on the very day my marriage was arranged, marking a serendipitous convergence of personal and artistic milestones. Since then, I’ve choreographed and overseen the performance of 45 Arangatams, each one a testament to the enduring legacy of Kuchipudi, transcending borders and reaching enthusiasts around the globe.