‘Performance brings me a profound sense of satisfaction’

HYDERABAD: Her resilient spirit propelled Dr Maddali Usha Gayatri through illness, allowing her to showcase an unwavering strength and dedication to her craft. As a Kuchipudi dancer, she has not only conquered challenges but also inspired countless individuals striving for excellence in their chosen paths. Recently honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2023 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Dr Gayatri has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the nation. In a candid conversation with CE, she shares her remarkable journey thus far.
Tell us about your experience of receiving the award from the President.
It was an unforgettable experience meeting the President and being honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. My roots in Telangana run deep, as my parents settled in Hyderabad back in 1956, and I’ve always felt a profound connection to this place. Being recognised by my country for my artistic endeavours was incredibly meaningful to me. As an artiste, recognition from society, government, and one’s own state or country is something we all aspire to. To receive the highest accolade, the Hamsa award, both from the government of Andhra Pradesh, with the blessings of C Narayana Reddy, and later from the President, was truly humbling. It validated decades of dedication and hard work in my field. The moment when the President bestowed the award upon me was one of immense pride and gratitude. It symbolised not just an individual achievement but also a recognition of the artistic community as a whole.
Tell us about your journey thus far.
My parents, especially my mother, had a vision of nurturing two girls into the world of artistry. My sister, Uma Gayatri, was earmarked to become a Bharatanatyam dancer, while I was destined for Kuchipudi. It was a choice I embraced wholeheartedly, guided by my mother’s unwavering support and belief in the power of artistic expression. My journey towards Kuchipudi was sparked by witnessing the mesmerising performance of the legendary Kuchipudi dancer, Padma Shree Dr Vedantam Satyanarayana Sarma, who enthralled audiences with his rendition of Bhama Kalapam at the World Telugu Conference. His artistry left an indelible mark on my soul, drawing me irresistibly towards the rich tradition of Kuchipudi.
My mother’s words echoed in my mind: to succeed, one must be prepared to fight for recognition. Though I may have been considered too young to make such a significant choice at the age of four, my guru paved the way for me, nurturing my talent and dedication. Today, I impart the same wisdom to my students, guiding them on their own paths of artistic discovery.
One of my earliest students, Dr Sailaja Desai, performed her Arangatam on the very day my marriage was arranged, marking a serendipitous convergence of personal and artistic milestones. Since then, I’ve choreographed and overseen the performance of 45 Arangatams, each one a testament to the enduring legacy of Kuchipudi, transcending borders and reaching enthusiasts around the globe.
Are your sons also following the same path as you?
While the field of performing arts may hold great allure, the harsh reality is that it often struggles to provide a stable livelihood. Traditionally, it has been perceived as male-dominated, with men predominantly taking centre stage. However, the landscape has evolved, and the practice of men portraying female roles has largely faded away.
In contemporary times, many young men opt for more financially secure paths, such as engineering, leaving behind the pursuit of the arts. As a mother of two sons, I’ve witnessed this trend firsthand. One of my sons resides in the US, where his wife practices as a doctor, while my other son has chosen the field of events. Meanwhile, my second daughter-in-law is not only a teacher but also a performer, carrying on the family tradition. I earnestly hope that she continues to nurture her passion for the performing arts and approaches it with the same dedication and seriousness that I did. It’s essential for future generations to recognise the intrinsic value of artistic expression and to support those who choose to pursue it.
Any performance that is close to your heart?
Kuchipudi embodies a fusion of performance and emotional expression, making it a captivating art form. Personally, I am drawn to its ability to convey deep emotions through movement and expression. Before I was impacted by a brain stroke, I had the privilege of being invited to Guntur, where I delivered a heartfelt performance that spanned an hour. Additionally, I’ve had the opportunity to showcase these emotionally resonant segments of Kuchipudi in London, where audiences were moved by the depth of expression. Engaging in these performances brings me a profound sense of satisfaction, as they allow me to connect with both my audience and the essence of the art form itself.
How did the dance genre evolve over the years?
Establishing any dance style requires dedication and a deep connection to the art form. It’s essential to wholeheartedly embrace the art and internalise its essence to do justice to what you’ve learned. The manner in which one learns is crucial; it’s not merely about mastering the steps but also understanding the soul of the dance. In a world teeming with diverse dance forms and dancers, only a select few rise to prominence. This ascent is fuelled by an unwavering passion for the craft. To truly excel, individuals must commit themselves wholeheartedly, taking their passion seriously and dedicating themselves to continuous improvement. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the artist to foster a connection between people and the art form. It’s incumbent upon us to shoulder this responsibility and nurture the growth and appreciation of the art, ensuring its enduring legacy.
How supportive was your family?
My husband and in-laws were very supportive. Through their support I could go around and perform on stage. They have encouraged me. They took care of everything whenever I was busy with my performances.
What message for upcoming artistes?
While I may not consider myself too prominent to impart wisdom, I do feel a sense of responsibility to share a message with others. Whatever path you choose in life, whether it’s in the arts or elsewhere, always strive to give your best and approach it with unwavering passion. Never abandon your connection to your art; treat it like a cherished mother whose embrace will console you through life’s trials. Remain sincere and dedicated, pouring your heart and soul into everything you do. Hard work and sincerity are the cornerstones of success in any endeavour.