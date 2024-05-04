Refreshing regional delights

HYDERABAD: In establishment renowned for its exquisite culinary delights has extended its reach to the Financial District, bringing forth a diverse array of Telugu flavours to the bustling IT corridor. Yes, you’ve guessed it —AnTeRa Courtyard, nestled in Vattinagulapally beside Pradhan Conventions, has unveiled a new outpost, following its longstanding reputation as a culinary gem as a brand in Jubilee Hills and Gachibowli, renowned for its tantalising Telugu cuisine.

Stepping inside, we were instantly transported to a lavish and indulgent space reminiscent of a bygone era, evoking memories of grand courtyards adorned with lush greenery. The interior ambiance and menu have been meticulously crafted, keeping in mind the unique selling proposition of the new locale—a fusion of diverse taste palettes inspired by its cosmopolitan surroundings. Founded by three young entrepreneurs—Harish Reddy, Sowmith Reddy, and Harsha Reddy—this sprawling restaurant, boasting over 300 seats across two floors, offers something for everyone, from the nearby IT professionals seeking relaxation after a day’s work to families looking for a memorable dining experience. With options for both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as private dining spaces for intimate gatherings, AnTeRa Courtyard ensures every guest feels catered to. Notably, the central green space serves as a refreshing oasis for the eyes, doubling as a picturesque selfie spot adorned with a cascading waterfall.