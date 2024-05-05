Expired items found at Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Task force teams from the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at Karachi Bakery in M J Market and Cream Stone Outlet in Himayatnagar, issuing notices for storing expiry stocks and other violations.

At Karachi Bakery, the teams found expired stocks of rusks, biscuits, candy, chocolate cakes, toasts and buns worth Rs 5,200, which were normally discarded.

At Bilal Ice Cream in MJ Markets, the teams found the outlet and its manufacturing unit operating without any valid license. Additionally they found fake brand water bottles.

In Himyatanagar area, the task force conducted inspections at Creamstone Outlet and found expired stock of strawberry paste which weirded. They also stored stock of pineapple titbit cans without maintaining a cold chain, cakes/pastries were also found without use by dates. At Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine, the team found expired products like cheese, syrup, ATC spices.