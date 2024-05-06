Hyderabad healthcare company ordered to refund Rs 1.35 lakh for incomplete treatment

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Redressal Disputes Commission, Hyderabad-III, has directed an Attapur-based healthcare company to refund Rs 1.35 lakh with a 12% interest for causing health issues to a man who approached the firm for weight loss treatment.

The complainant, Perka Ram Babu, an autorickshaw driver, claimed that he approached Kolors Healthcare in October, 2023 after booking an appointment for Rs 500 and paid Rs 5,000 for other charges.

He added that the healthcare company claimed that they would provide a loan facility and completed the process for Rs 1,30,000 without his consent. Subsequently, he was informed that he would have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 14,000 for the following 12 months.

However, after a few sessions of treatment, Babu started feeling back pain, due to which he asked the company to stop it. However, he was assured that the pain was temporary. But it got worse, and after around 15 sessions, he got scared and ceased the treatment immediately.

When asked for the refund and loan closure from Kolors, the latter refused. The Commission observed that the failure to refund the amount is not only a deficiency in service but also an unfair trade practice. Following which the company has been asked to repay the amount within 45 days from April 1 along with a 12% rate from October 22, 2023, until the order date.