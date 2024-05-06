Inquiry to be initiated against Hyderabad CI for celebrating pal’s birthday on cable bridge

HYDERABAD: Following a photograph of Madhapur inspector G Mallesh participating in a birthday celebration on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge went viral, Madhapur DCP G Vineeth said a detailed inquiry into the matter will be initiated and action will be taken based on the findings of the report.

Only a month ago, the Madhapur police warned the public against celebrating birthday parties on the cable bridge and threatened to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on violators.

When the photos of the inspector celebrating a party on the cable bridge were circulated, several netizens wondered if the rules were applicable only for the public and not for the police.

Mallesh clarified that he was celebrating his friend’s birthday on the footpath of the bridge and not on the main road. The ban on celebrating birthdays was imposed keeping in mind heavy traffic jams being caused due to parking of vehicles on the main road by invitees, he said.

While the DCP too noted that as per the rules, celebrating birthdays on the footpath was not prohibited, he said, “Whether it is footpath or not, being a CI himself, he should have been doubly cautious as he enforces the law.”

Speaking of the action that will be taken against the inspector, Vineeth said, “We will initiate a departmental inquiry and the commissioner will take a call. However, at the least, disciplinary action will be taken.”

The DCP recollected that the ban was brought in place following an accident in April, where a youth died when a speeding car rammed into him while he was taking a selfie on the cable bridge along with his friends.

‘It’s footpath, not road’

