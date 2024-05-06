Man lures aspirants with fake job offers, arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested a Bengaluru-based man for allegedly cheating eight persons with false promises of jobs and collecting Rs 46 lakh from them. The accused, identified as S Mahesh, is also involved in 16 such cases of job fraud across the country, the police said.

The fraud came to light after a victim from Yousufguda lodged a complaint stating that he saw a job advertisement on Telegram and contacted Mahesh, who had posted the advertisement. When the victim approached him, Mahesh conducted his interview and issued an appointment letter by taking a huge amount of money from him. The victim’s seven friends had also contacted Mahesh and he followed a similar hiring process with them.

However, when the victims approached the companies that they were allegedly hired for, it was found out that they were cheated by Mahesh.

The police booked the accused under Sections 66(C)(D) of the IT Act and IPC Sections 419 and 420 on charges of cheating and personation by using computer resources.

Advisory from police

Police advised the public to not believe in unknown persons who offer backdoor job opportunities in Multi National Companies.