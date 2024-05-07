Empowering first-time voters

HYDERABAD: Voting is a fundamental right bestowed upon us by the Constitution. Through this right, we have the power to select individuals who are competent in managing the affairs of our state or country. It is our responsibility to elect the right candidates so that our concerns are acknowledged and addressed appropriately. While some may question the significance of their votes, it’s imperative to recognise that every vote holds value and relevance. To instil this awareness among first-time voters, TNIE organised ‘Hyderabad Dialogues with first-time voters’ — a talk with the students of Loyola Academy, Alwal.

The panel comprised TNIE Political Editor Ireddy Srinivas Reddy along with Assistant Professor D Elsita, Head of the Department of Psychology and Journalism. Serving as the mediator was TNIE Features Editor Reshmi Chakravorty.

The session commenced with a welcome address by the Fr Principal of the college, L Joji Reddy SJ, followed by the initiation of discussions. Elsita emphasised the importance of voting and elucidated why it is indispensable. She stated, “Voting enables us to elect capable leaders. It’s crucial to exercise our voting rights because it’s the primary means through which we can select individuals to address and resolve our societal issues.”

Subsequently, students raised queries concerning the influence of media on public opinion. In response, Srinivas Reddy asserted, “While we in the media play our part, as first-time voters, it’s essential for you to utilise your constitutional right to vote. By exercising your vote, you empower yourself to hold your leaders accountable for addressing societal concerns.”