Glimpse into India’s cultural heritage

HYDERABAD: Did you know that the first calendar printed after Independence starts on August 15, 1947, and ends on August 15, 1948? This calendar drew the attention of spectators at the Chitramayee State Gallery, alongside a collection of original, unseen photographs and handwritten letters of Rabindranath Tagore and Subash Chandra Bose. Additionally, the first original copy of the Constitution of India was on display. Curated by Virasat Art Publication, the exhibition offers a captivating glimpse into history from the pre-independence to the pre-Plassey period.

Beginning with the map of undivided India to South Indian paintings of the Company School portraying various deities, the exhibition boasts a distinctive collection exclusive to this venue. It featured original portraits of Tipu Sultan from 1790, a painting depicting the fall of Tipu Sultan, Tanjore paintings, miniature paintings, Company rule-era paintings from Kerala showcasing Kerala women and men, among others. French artists’ works and a letter by Raja Ram Mohan Roy from 1833 were also included, alongside paintings depicting different forts and much more.

Explaining the motivation behind the exhibition, Ganesh Pratap Singh, Head of Virasat Art Publication, stated, “To enlighten the next generation about the rich history of our country and to foster interest among people, we organised this exhibition in Hyderabad. While our scientific knowledge has advanced significantly, interest in our history, culture, and literature remains limited. Through art, we aim to represent the cultural diversity of India. Over the past 30 years, I’ve been collecting these artefacts. From the Hindustan files to this exhibition, we’ve brought them to Kolkata for the first time, and now we’re showcasing them in Hyderabad.”