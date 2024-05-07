'My music is deeply intimate,' says Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

HYDERABAD: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, the multifaceted artiste known for her roles in music, acting, and now, Tollywood, graciously shares her journey with us on the occasion of the release of her new series, 'The Broken News Season 2'. Recently, she enchanted audiences with her singing in Chaari 111, marking her entry into Telugu cinema. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she delves into her transition from a singer to an actress.

Tell us about your musical journey and how it all began?

My journey in music commenced at the tender age of five when my parents enrolled me in Hindustani classical music lessons under the guidance of Sunanda Sharma ji, alongside Kathak dance lessons under Pandit Birju Mahara ji. This early foundation paved the way for my musical exploration. I joined the school choir and later the band, venturing into interschool and national-level competitions. Further honing my skills, I attended a summer programme at the Berkeley College of Music, eventually pursuing a full-time programme there. Returning to India in 2016, I embarked on creating my own music, performing across the nation and internationally, from Panama to South Korea. It’s been a fulfilling journey.

You’ve explored various genres like flamenco, Balkan folk, Latin American music, etc. When creating a new piece, which style instantly comes to mind?

With my roots deeply embedded in Hindustani classical music, regardless of the genre or language, my compositions naturally carry Indian classical inflections. The melody remains rooted in Indian classical music, reflecting my instinctive inclination.

Tell us about your Grammy-nominated album.

“Shuruaat,” the album in which I participated as part of the Berkeley Indian Ensemble, received a Grammy nomination in the 2023 Best Global Music Album category. The nomination came as a delightful surprise, as we never anticipated such recognition while creating it. We simply immersed ourselves in the creative process, enjoying every moment. The nomination was a testament to our collective efforts and was truly humbling.