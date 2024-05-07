'My music is deeply intimate,' says Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

HYDERABAD: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, the multifaceted artiste known for her roles in music, acting, and now, Tollywood, graciously shares her journey with us on the occasion of the release of her new series, 'The Broken News Season 2'. Recently, she enchanted audiences with her singing in Chaari 111, marking her entry into Telugu cinema. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she delves into her transition from a singer to an actress.
Tell us about your musical journey and how it all began?
My journey in music commenced at the tender age of five when my parents enrolled me in Hindustani classical music lessons under the guidance of Sunanda Sharma ji, alongside Kathak dance lessons under Pandit Birju Mahara ji. This early foundation paved the way for my musical exploration. I joined the school choir and later the band, venturing into interschool and national-level competitions. Further honing my skills, I attended a summer programme at the Berkeley College of Music, eventually pursuing a full-time programme there. Returning to India in 2016, I embarked on creating my own music, performing across the nation and internationally, from Panama to South Korea. It’s been a fulfilling journey.
You’ve explored various genres like flamenco, Balkan folk, Latin American music, etc. When creating a new piece, which style instantly comes to mind?
With my roots deeply embedded in Hindustani classical music, regardless of the genre or language, my compositions naturally carry Indian classical inflections. The melody remains rooted in Indian classical music, reflecting my instinctive inclination.
Tell us about your Grammy-nominated album.
“Shuruaat,” the album in which I participated as part of the Berkeley Indian Ensemble, received a Grammy nomination in the 2023 Best Global Music Album category. The nomination came as a delightful surprise, as we never anticipated such recognition while creating it. We simply immersed ourselves in the creative process, enjoying every moment. The nomination was a testament to our collective efforts and was truly humbling.
Where do you draw inspiration from when writing lyrics?
My inspiration for lyrics stems from personal conversations and experiences, making my music deeply intimate regardless of the genre. I find inspiration in everyday life and in listening to diverse musical styles from around the world.
Tell us about your transition from singer to actress. How did your debut in “Feels Like Ishq” happen?
In 2020, amid the pandemic, I was solely focused on music when a casting director approached me for an advertisement for Bumble India. This opportunity led to further engagements, including “Feels Like Ishq.” Stepping into the world of acting felt natural and enjoyable, and I discovered a newfound passion for the art form.
How was the experience of sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayantara, and Priyamani in “Jawan”?
Working alongside these legendary figures in “Jawan” was a surreal experience. Each moment felt like a part of history in the making. Priyamani’s warmth and humour made the experience delightful, while Nayantara’s determination and talent were truly inspiring. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he embodies charm, humility, and approachability despite his iconic status.
You recently sang for a Telugu film, Chaari 111. When can we expect your acting debut in Tollywood?
My experience working on “Chaari 111” was delightful, and I’m eager to explore more opportunities in Tollywood. I’m manifesting this dream and hope to debut in the industry soon, as it’s something I’m genuinely excited about.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’m thrilled to announce the release of my next single, “Ratiya,” which blends afrobeats with Hindi pop and Hindustani classical influences. Additionally, The Broken News Season 2 is now streaming on Zee5, and I’m also working on a Bengali film where I play the lead protagonist. These projects hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.