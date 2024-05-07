Sprinting through struggles

Currently, at the Khelo India Youth Centre in Bhopal, Vinod is gearing up for the Under-20 World Championship 2024 and has his sights set on competing in the Asian Games in 2026 and even the Olympics in 2028.

“When it comes to support and resources, there’s a notable disparity compared to states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala. Financial backing is crucial for athletes; a pair of shoes alone can cost between `15,000 to `20,000. If underprivileged sports enthusiasts receive adequate support, including essential supplements, our nation can excel in national and international competitions, including the Olympics. Unfortunately, Telangana lacks a robust athletics academy. While there are talented coaches, they often lack opportunities to showcase their expertise,” Vinod remarked.

While Vinod had to face some serious struggles chasing his dreams, Nishka Agarwal, who was the champion of this year’s Khelo Indian Youth Games in Chennai, Junior National Artistic Gymnastics held in Odisha and the International Pharaohs Cup for Artistic Gymnastics held in Cairo, Egypt in 2023.

“I started training when I was seven years old,” she told CE. “It wasn’t for any specific reason in the beginning, but to get an experience. I got support and training from my school The Guadium. I just finished my 10th grade. I met my coach, Manoj Rana through Aruna Reddy, the first world medallist in gymnastics from Telangana. I train for two hours in the morning, and three in the evening, including my school in the afternoon. I stepped into the senior category this year and due to some technical issue, I couldn’t give the trial for the Asian Championship happening this month despite preparing for it,” she said.

Vouching for girls in sports, Agarwal said, “Sports have always been my passion and it is equally important as academics. Physically, it helps you throughout your life. The main thing is that people, first of all, should be aware of sports for taking up sports. There are a few opportunities that Khelo India provides to athletes with specific results. The government gives you money for pursuing it further.”

Another trailblazer from Kamareddy district, Mothe Rithika has garnered the support of none other than PT Usha. Currently undergoing her fitness training at the Usha School of Athletics in Kozhikode, 12-year-old Rithika has even run alongside 16-year-olds and left them behind, according to her father, Chinna Swamy Goud. “She is a champion with many state and national level medals in Kungfu and Karate and a state medalist in 100m, 200m, 300m and 600m athletics tournaments. She recently secured a gold in the triathlon. Despite facing financial struggles and sports politics, this girl from a rural area has made us proud by pursuing Martial Arts as well as athletics. Not only that, she’s good at studies as well. I support her unconditionally in her journey in sports,” he said.

Himself a district-level gold medalist in athletics, he has decided to support her daughter’s dreams despite facing financial struggles. “She started practising at the age of six. When she was eight, she won over 16-year-old athletes, which boosted her confidence. I tried my best to provide her with the best opportunities out there. With some research, I found out about Usha madam’s school. She competed for entrance into that school and emerged as one among the lucky nine girls from across the country to be selected for training. Madam Usha has supported her a lot and assured us of her future achievements,” he concluded.