Stitching together experiences

HYDERABAD: Creating an experience that brings together food, culture and water conservation, Kalpana Ramesh, founder of The Rainwater Project, organised ‘Samhitha’ at Bansilalpet Stepwell, recently. The event presented guests with the opportunity to relish in the beauty of the stepwell as well as enjoy a Kuchipudi dance recital by Vijayalakshmi Koka. This was enhanced further by snacks and drinks served by Tamera.

The performance began with a graceful welcome dance, followed by a Ganapathi Vandana, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The first set was dedicated to Telangana, celebrating its rich history and cultural heritage. “It holds a special place in our hearts. Through our chosen song, ‘Telangana Bharathi’, we aimed to portray the pride and essence of Telangana,” Vijayalakshmi said. “In the Indian ethos, women are revered as embodiments of divinity. We pay homage to them, much like we worship Goddess Durga, who vanquished the buffalo demon Mahishasura,” she added, talking about the next song that celebrated the fierceness of Goddess Durga.

This was followed by ‘Dasavatara Sabdam’, a rendition depicting the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, from Matsya to Kalki. The performance was concluded with a mesmerising Kuchipudi highlight — Tarangam. Dancers showcased their skilful footwork as they danced on brass plates, intricately choreographed to the theme of Krishna. The talented team included K Surya Silpa, B Pranavi Latha, M Tejaswini, S Siri, C Sree Lasya, S Vyshnavi, and N Srivalli.