Crooning with 'Pushpa Pushpa' singer Nakash Aziz

HYDERABAD: Infectious energy, impeccable vocal prowess, ability to captivate, enchant, and transcend boundaries make singer Nakash Aziz stand out in the sea of talents of the Indian music industry. With his unique blend of versatility, energy, and soulful renditions, Aziz has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of music lovers, leaving an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry as well.
Aziz’s foray into Tollywood marked a significant milestone in his career. His debut in Telugu cinema came with the song “Vandemataram” from the film “Leader” (2010). Since then, Nakash Aziz has been a sought-after voice in Tollywood, delivering one chartbuster after another.
Whether it’s the foot-tapping beats of a dance number or the heartfelt emotions of a romantic ballad, Aziz’s talent knows no bounds. The recently released single by Aziz, Pushpa Pushpa from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is ruling the charts. CE gets in touch with Nakash Aziz about the song, his new collaboration with Oriyon Music curated by Arijit Singh, musical journey and more.
Tell us about your track Tu Naazneen on Oriyon Music.
Tu Naazneen is a simple song that speaks about longing in a direct and straightforward manner. It’s not trying to be complex or difficult. The song conveys the feeling of missing someone, especially in a long-distance relationship. It’s all in the words, which are simple and heartfelt.
You have sung a lot of Telugu songs. Which one is your favourite?
It’s difficult to choose a favourite Telugu song among all the songs I’ve sung. Each song has its own character and charm, and when I approach a new song, I try to forget what I’ve done in the past and give it a fresh and exciting interpretation. The South Indian film industry, especially Tollywood, has been consistently producing great music, and I’m glad that it’s gaining recognition.
What do you love the most about Tollywood and Hyderabad?
What I love about Tollywood and Hyderabad is the city’s great infrastructure and the professionalism in the film industry. There’s a clear hierarchy and everyone knows their role without unnecessary interference. Any creative input is aimed at improving the final product, and decisions are made collaboratively. I appreciate this approach, as it ultimately leads to better quality work.
What inspired you to pursue a career in music?
My pursuit of a career in music wasn’t so much about being inspired as it was about my love for music and art in general. I started making music in a garage, with basic equipment and limited resources. Over time, I sought to improve the quality of my music and collaborate with talented artists. This drive to collaborate with the best and be part of exciting projects has shaped my career in music.
Can you tell us about your journey in the music industry so far?
My journey in the music industry has been nothing short of beautiful. Despite warnings of its harshness, I’ve encountered genuine souls who’ve helped me grow. Instead of seeing it as exploitation, I view it as a way to refine my talents. Letting others push me has been key. They’ve pushed my talent, patience, and physical limits, helping me surpass what I thought possible.
As a singer, every sound I create involves a deep connection between body, mind, throat, heart, and gut. Embracing this process, I’ve honed my skills. What I cherish most is collaborating with those who share my drive. Together, we push boundaries, constantly evolving. It’s this journey of growth that keeps my passion for music alive.
How do you approach the process of selecting songs to perform or record?
Every time I step up to a microphone, it’s a moment I cherish. I vividly recall each recording session, with distinct memories from everyone. In the studio, I always strive to innovate, even if it means trying something unexpected. I believe in pushing boundaries, knowing that if it doesn’t work out, there’s always the delete button. It’s about embracing the unfamiliar, giving it a chance to grow on you. Sometimes, what initially seems daunting becomes an integral part of the final piece. That’s the beauty of experimentation in music.
What challenges have you faced as a singer, and how have you overcome them?
The challenge I often encounter is the expectation for me to be someone else. I find it unfair because everyone is unique, with something valuable to offer. As musicians, it’s crucial to embrace each individual’s contributions rather than imitating others. I steer clear of trying to mimic someone else for the sake of results. While tribute or mimicry can be fun, serious emulation is unjust.
Your versatility as a singer is widely appreciated. How do you manage to excel in various genres?
I feel like I’ve only just begun to delve into the vast world of music genres in my personal space. Exploring different kinds, forms, and genres of music brings me immense joy. I admire artists like Rehman sir, Pritam Da, and Vishal-Shekhar from the Hindi film industry who have brilliantly explored a wide range of genres. Their versatility is truly inspiring, and I thoroughly enjoy experiencing their diverse musical expressions.
Are there any particular artists or musicians who have influenced your style or technique?
Whenever I listen to an artist who approaches their music with honesty, I find it truly inspiring. Reflecting on my musical influences while growing up, it’s a journey that begins with legends like Rafi Sahab, Kishore Da, Lata Mangeshkar, S.D. Burman, Jatin Lalit Ji, Pritam Da, Amit Trivedi, Vishal-Shekhar, and many others. The list is endless, including stalwarts like Jayadev Sahab and Naushad Sahab.
However, if I were to pinpoint major influences, I’d have to mention AR Rehman, Hans Zimmer, Michael Jackson, and Pritam Da. Yet, it feels unfair to single out just one. There’s a wealth of inspiration to draw from, spanning across diverse artists like Coldplay and Bruno Mars. The spectrum of talent is vast and endlessly enriching.
What advice would you give to aspiring singers who are just starting their careers?
Today’s singers have a distinct flavour compared to those of the past. There’s a new breed emerging, and if I were to offer one piece of advice to any artist, it would be this: Remember, music is meant to be enjoyed. So, simply revel in your music, soak in the joy it brings, and let that be your guiding principle.
Upcoming releases?
The songs for “Pushpa” were released recently, and I’ve had the pleasure of singing them in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. I’m thrilled that the Hindi version is sung by Mika Paaji, and I’m also part of this collaboration. It’s been a while since we worked together, and I’m loving every moment of it.