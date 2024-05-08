Crooning with 'Pushpa Pushpa' singer Nakash Aziz

HYDERABAD: Infectious energy, impeccable vocal prowess, ability to captivate, enchant, and transcend boundaries make singer Nakash Aziz stand out in the sea of talents of the Indian music industry. With his unique blend of versatility, energy, and soulful renditions, Aziz has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of music lovers, leaving an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry as well.

Aziz’s foray into Tollywood marked a significant milestone in his career. His debut in Telugu cinema came with the song “Vandemataram” from the film “Leader” (2010). Since then, Nakash Aziz has been a sought-after voice in Tollywood, delivering one chartbuster after another.

Whether it’s the foot-tapping beats of a dance number or the heartfelt emotions of a romantic ballad, Aziz’s talent knows no bounds. The recently released single by Aziz, Pushpa Pushpa from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is ruling the charts. CE gets in touch with Nakash Aziz about the song, his new collaboration with Oriyon Music curated by Arijit Singh, musical journey and more.

Tell us about your track Tu Naazneen on Oriyon Music.

Tu Naazneen is a simple song that speaks about longing in a direct and straightforward manner. It’s not trying to be complex or difficult. The song conveys the feeling of missing someone, especially in a long-distance relationship. It’s all in the words, which are simple and heartfelt.

You have sung a lot of Telugu songs. Which one is your favourite?

It’s difficult to choose a favourite Telugu song among all the songs I’ve sung. Each song has its own character and charm, and when I approach a new song, I try to forget what I’ve done in the past and give it a fresh and exciting interpretation. The South Indian film industry, especially Tollywood, has been consistently producing great music, and I’m glad that it’s gaining recognition.

What do you love the most about Tollywood and Hyderabad?

What I love about Tollywood and Hyderabad is the city’s great infrastructure and the professionalism in the film industry. There’s a clear hierarchy and everyone knows their role without unnecessary interference. Any creative input is aimed at improving the final product, and decisions are made collaboratively. I appreciate this approach, as it ultimately leads to better quality work.