Embracing traditional solutions for cooler summer

HYDERABAD: As the month of May begins, the city of Hyderabad along with the rest of the country is battling extreme temperatures. The quest for staying cool takes on new urgency as the mercury continues to soar. People turn to air-conditioners, coolers, and even cold water to stay cool in this scorching heat. However, these solutions are short-lived and might even have adverse effects on one’s health. The ongoing environmental crisis must also be considered as it is also one of the reasons for the rising temperatures.

People around the world are looking for creative, eco-friendly methods to beat the heat without increasing environmental problems. Ideas ranging from innovative architecture designs to clever lifestyle changes are the focal point of many discussions surrounding the extreme heat. However, instead of focusing on new ways to stay cool this summer, we should look at how our ancestors dealt with heat in the past when there was an absence of modern-day technology. Some of these methods are not just considerate of the modern-day issues like environmental crisis but also have health benefits.

There are a few methods to keep ourselves as well as the places we live in cool. In the recent years, the use of earthen pots to store water has significantly increased, especially in urban households. Health benefits are said to be the reason for the switch to earthen pots. Besides cold water, experts suggest that drinks such as buttermilk, fruit juices with less sugar or no sugar at all, and lassi should be consumed more. Drinking plenty of fluids will help avoid issues like dehydration, and other health issues.

Vasudha Mathur, Chief Dietician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City suggests consuming citrus and watery fruits like grapes, pomegranates, and the seasonal fruit — mango. She says, “Definitely, we should not miss out on mango which is dense in Vitamin A and other essential vitamins and minerals. We should not miss on taking advantage of those nutrients.” Phalsa fruit juice, Aam Panna, Mango Murabba, Kokam juice, green leafy vegetable Kulfa in mango dal, etc are some of the recipes which might help us stay cool during the summer. Furthermore, she also suggests that one should avoid food that is not stored in proper temperatures.