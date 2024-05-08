Exploring skin cancer awareness

HYDERABAD : Glowy and healthy skin is everyone’s fantasy, but in the process of achieving that, we are often exposed to multiple products and chemicals, which can have a significant impact like developing skin cancer. Since May is observed as ‘Skin Cancer Awareness Month’, we take a look at some harmful skincare ingredients that can cause skin cancer, with the help of experts.
Dr Yugandhar Sarma, Senior Consultant and HOD Department of Radiation Oncology at Renova Soumya Cancer Centre, explained that the skin, being the largest organ in the human body, protects internal organs and helps regulate the body’s temperature. Due to exposure to various external factors, many conditions can occur on the skin. Skin cancer is one such condition where cells in the layers of the skin grow uncontrollably, forming ulcers, lumps, masses, and having a tendency to invade nearby structures and other parts of the body.
Age is a significant factor influencing the risk of skin cancer, with the likelihood increasing as individuals grow older, although it can also affect younger people. Excessive sun exposure stands out as the primary risk factor, with harmful UV light exposure amplifying the risk in affected areas. Fair skin and traits like red or blonde hair heighten vulnerability due to increased sensitivity to sunlight, resulting in higher chances of sunburns and, consequently, an elevated risk of skin cancer. Conditions that weaken the immune system, such as HIV, and viral infections like human papillomavirus, also contribute to susceptibility. Additional risk factors include exposure to radiation, a prior history of skin cancer, occupational exposure to chemicals like arsenic or coal tar, and certain skin conditions such as actinic keratoses or xeroderma pigmentosum. Furthermore, rare genetic disorders like Gorlin’s syndrome can also predispose individuals to skin cancer.
The most common symptoms of skin cancer are changes in the affected area of the skin. An ulcer that doesn’t heal, any fleshy growth that is gradually increasing in size, or any changes in moles (birthmarks). These changes observed, specifically in sun-exposed areas of the skin, should trigger a consultation with a doctor. Changes in moles related to melanoma cancer can be easily identified by changes in symmetry, border, colour, diameter, and the evolving nature of the moles. There are three most common types of skin cancer: basal cell cancer, squamous cell cancer, and melanomas, depending on the type of cell from which it arises. Different types of cancer can be seen in the skin, such as those arising from sebaceous glands, sweat glands, hair follicles, etc. The diagnosis of skin cancer can be made by a test called a biopsy, where a piece of tissue is removed from the doubtful area and examined. Further advanced tests such as IHC and molecular profiling can be done if necessary.
Preventing skin cancer requires adopting sun-safe and skin-smart practices as a cornerstone. Several steps can be taken to minimise the risk of developing skin cancer. First and foremost, individuals should avoid excessive exposure to the sun and ultraviolet light, especially during peak hours between 11 am to 3 pm. Using sunscreen lotions and creams regularly is essential for protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by abstaining from smoking, practicing safe sexual behaviours, and undergoing regular screenings can also contribute to prevention efforts.
Among the few external factors that can lead to skin cancers, harmful chemicals present in skincare products are a significant concern. Highlighting a few, Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist at Care Hospitals, said, “The recent trending concern revolves around benzene compounds in cosmetic products, particularly those used for acne skincare. While benzene itself is not present in these products, benzyl peroxide, commonly used in acne treatment, can break down into benzene at higher temperatures. Formulations containing benzyl peroxide should thus be used cautiously due to this potential risk. Benzene is a well-known carcinogen associated with various cancers.”
Additionally, certain compounds known as endocrine disruptors, which can lead to hormonal imbalances in the body, are raising concerns. “Although further research is needed to conclusively link these products to cancer, endocrine disruptors like phthalates and parabens, commonly found in personal skincare products, may pose risks such as breast and prostate cancers. Another compound that is of concern is 1,4-Dioxane, found in many personal care products, including those labelled as natural. It’s alarming that up to 40% of products labelled as natural contain this compound. It’s often listed under different names, such as PEG, polyethylene, polyethylene glycol, polyoxethylene, etc. These compounds should be considered as potential endocrine disruptors, urging caution in their use,” concluded Dr Swapna Priya.