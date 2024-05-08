Exploring skin cancer awareness

HYDERABAD : Glowy and healthy skin is everyone’s fantasy, but in the process of achieving that, we are often exposed to multiple products and chemicals, which can have a significant impact like developing skin cancer. Since May is observed as ‘Skin Cancer Awareness Month’, we take a look at some harmful skincare ingredients that can cause skin cancer, with the help of experts.

Dr Yugandhar Sarma, Senior Consultant and HOD Department of Radiation Oncology at Renova Soumya Cancer Centre, explained that the skin, being the largest organ in the human body, protects internal organs and helps regulate the body’s temperature. Due to exposure to various external factors, many conditions can occur on the skin. Skin cancer is one such condition where cells in the layers of the skin grow uncontrollably, forming ulcers, lumps, masses, and having a tendency to invade nearby structures and other parts of the body.

Age is a significant factor influencing the risk of skin cancer, with the likelihood increasing as individuals grow older, although it can also affect younger people. Excessive sun exposure stands out as the primary risk factor, with harmful UV light exposure amplifying the risk in affected areas. Fair skin and traits like red or blonde hair heighten vulnerability due to increased sensitivity to sunlight, resulting in higher chances of sunburns and, consequently, an elevated risk of skin cancer. Conditions that weaken the immune system, such as HIV, and viral infections like human papillomavirus, also contribute to susceptibility. Additional risk factors include exposure to radiation, a prior history of skin cancer, occupational exposure to chemicals like arsenic or coal tar, and certain skin conditions such as actinic keratoses or xeroderma pigmentosum. Furthermore, rare genetic disorders like Gorlin’s syndrome can also predispose individuals to skin cancer.

The most common symptoms of skin cancer are changes in the affected area of the skin. An ulcer that doesn’t heal, any fleshy growth that is gradually increasing in size, or any changes in moles (birthmarks). These changes observed, specifically in sun-exposed areas of the skin, should trigger a consultation with a doctor. Changes in moles related to melanoma cancer can be easily identified by changes in symmetry, border, colour, diameter, and the evolving nature of the moles. There are three most common types of skin cancer: basal cell cancer, squamous cell cancer, and melanomas, depending on the type of cell from which it arises. Different types of cancer can be seen in the skin, such as those arising from sebaceous glands, sweat glands, hair follicles, etc. The diagnosis of skin cancer can be made by a test called a biopsy, where a piece of tissue is removed from the doubtful area and examined. Further advanced tests such as IHC and molecular profiling can be done if necessary.