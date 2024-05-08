‘Kachche Ghosht ki biryani is number 1,’ says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

HYDERABAD: Wonderchef Sanjeev Kapoor was in the city recently, exploring the history and heritage of the City of Nizams. Grabbing the opportunity, CE had a chat with him, where he revealed his earliest memories of Hyderabad, his favourite dish from the city and shared some simple and sweet cooking tips!

Excerpts from the interview:

What comes to mind when you think of Hyderabad?

Some of the very first memories of my childhood are associated with Hyderabad. My father used to be with the State Bank of India and Hyderabad has a staff college. During his career, he came to this city many times and while returning home, he would bring for my mother, some pearls, Pochampalli sarees and even flower vases with Bidari work. (So, it was not food). But then, there were fruit biscuits from Karachi Bakery as well! When it comes to food, the city can easily be in top four to six ranks in India. A few years back we did a show called ‘Biryani Journeys’. We went to four cities in India to show the contrast between biryanis. We explored Lucknow biryani, Kolkata biryani, Malabar biryani and Hyderabad biryani. Interestingly, the episode most watched on YouTube was the Hyderabad one, which shows people’s intrigue with the dish.

Is Hyderabadi Biryani a brand in itself?

Absolutely! Especially, ‘Kachche Ghosht ki Biryani’, which I make regularly at home. It is different, unique, tasty and flavourful. I would rate it at number one in my list. The way it is cooked, there is always this amazement that boiled rice and raw meat, both are cooked together, and yet rice would not be overcooked and meat would be perfect. So there is science, art and taste of it.

What is your take on fusion of food and is it possible to take something of the past and merge it into something new?

That is always there. It has been happening for centuries and not just in India. With travels and migration, there is exchange of food, ingredients and culture. The pace of change is much slower than we think. It takes a lot of time for us to capture it. Around 400 years ago when tomatoes came, did someone think they would continue to be used for so long? This kind of change is not noticeable in one lifetime. When Persians came in, the way they had Irani chai there is so much different from how it is had here now. The soil, water and produce have their own uniqueness, depending on the place. The intent of the chefs today should be to preserve the past but not copy simply because it’s old. Take the best of it, make it relevant for today and do it in a way that it stays there for generations. Give them a chance to change that as well. We should not mock the change. The only way to make life better is to test and try. If you are not open to change, you may reject but be kind to it and respect it.