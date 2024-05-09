Dialogues in water

Talking about the paintings on display, he says, “I delve into boyhood reminiscences of the Calcutta of yore where many houses were laced with small patches of green life climbing walls and roofs— all in a poetic communion with the emotion of the house. Furthermore, the draughtsman sheet in the background was meant to reflect the transforming face of our surroundings and habitable spaces.”

While his paintings provide a memory-like nostalgia for an old Calcutta, Claire Iono is an artist whose paintings, created using different techniques, depict a blend of colours and ideas. Her art reflects the blend of cultural influences she has had in her journey as an artist— tempera with wash technique as used in traditional ancient Indian arts, as well as watercolours and ink used in East-Asian art.

Reflecting on the painting ‘The calm before the storm’, she says, “It is part of a series called ‘Like a secret language not to be deciphered’. In my work, I try to depict a language that transcribes the conscious force that forms everything. This series speaks about a descent, just like light makes its way into matter to transform it.

The three squares symbolise an aspiration towards an action, represented here as descending towards life, disintegrating and transforming themselves before entering into matter. By fragmenting themselves they start resembling a new language, which is like a code containing new information, until the form can reveal the spirit.”

With the in-depth interpretation of the rose-coloured painting, she also talks about this transformative experience within an individual. “It also speaks about this moment where one is alone with his self for space. With the colours and the forms used in this painting, we can feel the waves of calm and tranquillity and the intensity of life that penetrates the whole being, a being evermore transformed by love. At the same time, this intensity and sea of calm seems likely to presage a new storm, opening a deeper door within us, as nature cannot be transformed in a moment,” she adds.