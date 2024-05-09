Intriguing narrative of principles

HYDERABAD: In the Hindi play ‘The 3rd Law?’ staged by the Play of Shiva theatre group at Lamakaan recently, Kishore takes centre stage, embodying the essence of Newton’s Third Law of Motion. His fascination with this principle shapes the narrative, drawing the audience into a world where every action has an equal and opposite reaction.
Portrayed with depth and precision by Kunal Satyajit, Kishore’s journey unfolds across two stages, each moment meticulously crafted to reflect his interpretation of Newton’s law. From trivial incidents to profound dilemmas, Kishore applies this principle zealously, seeking solutions and understanding in its symmetry.
As the plot thickens, Kishore’s quest leads him to drastic measures, attempting the unthinkable to alleviate his sister’s plight. Yet, his journey transcends mere physics, delving into the complexities of karma and consequence. The stage becomes his canvas, and the audience witnesses his evolution firsthand in this poignant solo performance.
Penned by writer Suryasnata Tripathy, the play captivates with its thought-provoking narrative, expertly brought to life by directors Niteesh Pandey and Sruti Meher Nori. Not content with just directing, Pandey and Nori seamlessly integrate into the story, portraying various characters with finesse.
Speaking about the challenges and design of the play, Sruti Meher Nori said, “Obviously, it was challenging because it involved a lot of journeys. There was a lot of going to new cities, meeting people, and all these aspects had to be covered on stage. So, to expand the portrayal of all this, we used whatever we could on the Lamakaan stage.
We expanded it from the main stage up to a temporary stage, which gave a very good visual appeal to the audience. We received very good feedback from everybody. Additionally, the artwork and the lighting enhanced everything. We also tried using the projection wall in Lamakaan to convey the journey and all that, primarily for visual appeal and to give an impact of how he travelled from one place to another. That was the purpose of expanding the stage.”
She mentioned that Kunal Satyajit is also a theatre actor, chosen for his significant experience in field. He suits the age frame that they were looking for in this character. He aptly expressed the innocence of a teenager. Emphasising on challenges, he said, “When I read the script, it felt like my own story, a journey I’ve lived. Character development took around 20 to 24 days, consuming over half of our play’s production time.” The audience burst into laughter throughout the performance and few even appreciated directors for their exceptional work onstage and offstage.