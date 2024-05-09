Intriguing narrative of principles

HYDERABAD: In the Hindi play ‘The 3rd Law?’ staged by the Play of Shiva theatre group at Lamakaan recently, Kishore takes centre stage, embodying the essence of Newton’s Third Law of Motion. His fascination with this principle shapes the narrative, drawing the audience into a world where every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

Portrayed with depth and precision by Kunal Satyajit, Kishore’s journey unfolds across two stages, each moment meticulously crafted to reflect his interpretation of Newton’s law. From trivial incidents to profound dilemmas, Kishore applies this principle zealously, seeking solutions and understanding in its symmetry.

As the plot thickens, Kishore’s quest leads him to drastic measures, attempting the unthinkable to alleviate his sister’s plight. Yet, his journey transcends mere physics, delving into the complexities of karma and consequence. The stage becomes his canvas, and the audience witnesses his evolution firsthand in this poignant solo performance.

Penned by writer Suryasnata Tripathy, the play captivates with its thought-provoking narrative, expertly brought to life by directors Niteesh Pandey and Sruti Meher Nori. Not content with just directing, Pandey and Nori seamlessly integrate into the story, portraying various characters with finesse.