Mythical encore

HYDERABAD: Amidst a cozy ambiance, with students adorned in traditional outfits and parents eagerly awaiting their children’s performances, alongside esteemed dancers like Yamini Reddy and Anupama Kylash, the 3rd annual “Abhyudaya Festival” organised by Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala recently took place. Attendees were treated to special solo performances by K P Rakesh, Dr Sathya S N, and Mythili Anoop, seamlessly blending the traditional dance form Bharatanatyam with mythological stories on the stage at Nishumbita School of Drama in Begumpet.

The performances commenced with the students of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala presenting a pushpanjali followed by Alarippu. They captivated the audience with ‘Jatiswaram — Arabhi ragam, Adi talam’. Subsequently, they performed a Varnam, a flagship of Kalakshetra, ‘Manavi varnam, Shankarabaranam, Adi talam’, by Tanjore Quartet followed by Mangalam.

Reflecting on the Abhyudaya Festival, Subbulakshmi, the founder of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala, shared, “Abhyudaya started in 2022. We had the experience of residing on the other side of the city in Secunderabad, within the army and a secure area. We felt that our children were not very exposed to Indian art forms, especially those artists coming from outside.

So, I wanted to give them that exposure because we had always been focused on one particular style, given my background as an alumna of the Kalakshetra Foundation. So, I had been teaching them the Kalakshetra style. I wanted them to open up to all the other styles so that their minds could open up. Over the past three years, we’ve witnessed significant changes in my students. We’ve seen people coming from Chennai, from Mumbai; we had Sujatha last time, and Soundarya performing Kuchipudi. And this time, we have Satya, who is showcasing a Vallur style.”