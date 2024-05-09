Vote right, responsibly says celebrities

HYDERABAD: Everyone is gearing up for Election Day, which falls on May 13. The government has declared a holiday for all of us to utilise the day to cast our votes. Many of us are excited to participate in this national festival. However, some neglect the fact that Election Day is not just a holiday to relax and spend time with loved ones; it’s a crucial opportunity to exercise our democratic right and vote. As we strive to grasp the importance of voting, we reach out to prominent personalities from the city to shed light on this matter.

‘You must make the right choice’

Nikhil Siddhartha, actor

It can never be emphasised enough. We all possess just one voice and a crucial weapon. Especially for first-time voters or those who have yet to vote, I urge you to participate in this election. This upcoming election holds special significance for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the entire nation. We must be active participants in the democratic process. Remember, if you don’t vote now, you forfeit your right to complain later. So, let’s make the effort. Encourage your friends, colleagues, and community to vote. Every vote counts, and educated individuals with good jobs should not abstain from voting. When you’re knowledgeable, you must make the right choice. It’s time to move past ‘What will happen to me?’ to ‘It will happen with me and because of me.’ Many seats are won or lost by narrow margins, and it’s often the educated populace that abstains from voting.

‘Voting is your chance to voice your opinion’

Sreerat Kapoor, actress

What happens when you don’t vote? You allow someone else, not of your choosing, to represent you. Voting is your chance to voice your opinion for the greater good. It takes only a minute but impacts years to come. Lead by example, exercise your right to vote, and uphold your faith in democracy.