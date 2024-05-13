Hyderabad: Fire mishap in sub-station, officials suspect foul play

HYDERABAD: Cables in 220kv EHT sub-station in Miyapur were gutted on Sunday morning, prompting TSSPDCL officials to lodge a police complaint, suspecting foul play. Power supply was briefly interrupted in Kaitalapur-Miyapur 132/33kv sub-station area due to the mishap. However, officials swiftly arranged alternative power supply.

The officials said that there were no such incidents when the city’s power demand peaked at 4,350 MW recently. The fire occurred in the morning, during a period of low power, raising suspicions among officials.

TSSPDCL chairman and MD Musharraf Ali Faruqui visited the site, and emphasised the priority of maintaining uninterrupted power supply despite the incident. He directed the officials to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents at any sub-station in the future.