A long, thankfully dull day for poll workers

HYDERABAD: As voters queued up at many polling stations by 7.00 am itself, police officers, polling officials and ASHA workers in Hyderabad geared up for a long day. Pushpa, an ASHA worker on duty at a polling station in Somajiguda, told TNIE that she reached the station at 6:30 am. Clad in their characteristic colours of white and blue, she said, “Voters are coming early to escape the scorching temperatures.”

Prema Naik, a police officer at a booth in Goshamahal, patiently guided voters through the electoral process and frequently reminded them of the rules. “Phone vunda? (Do you have your phone with you?)” She checked with every voter before they entered the booth. It is going to be a long day ahead, she added.

At a school-turned-polling station in Begum Bazaar, Bhagyalakshmi, an ASHA worker, said, “Once you get election duty, the tension starts. No one can say what will happen.” Tejender Singh, a police officer, closely watched as the lines became longer and buzzed around ensuring that everyone got chai.

With wheelchair facilities available, officials sprung into action whenever a differently-abled or elderly voter came in. However, in polling booths without ramps, police officers and other officials were seen lifting wheelchairs.

The electoral process in the city was mostly devoid of tension between voters and the authorities. When Singh asked a voter whether he had his phone with him, the voter replied, “Laaya hi nahi. Aapko kyun takleef dena? (I did not bring it. Why should I trouble you?)”