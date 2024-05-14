Sculpting innovation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A colossal sculpture depicting a farmer steering a bullock cart, crafted entirely from scrap automobile parts, captivated all who passed through the entrance of the Chitramayee State Art Gallery. The masterpiece stood as a centrepiece in Sree Harsha Katuri’s exhibition, themed around animals and crafted using cutting-edge 3D technology.

Among the array of exhibits were diverse sculptures portraying animals ranging from dinosaurs, horses, kangaroos, and foxes to scenes of elephants in combat and Ongole bulls carved from stone, and even depictions of cheetahs in pursuit of bulls. While most sculptures were fashioned from fibre, a select few were innovatively molded from plastic.

Offering insight into the intricacies of 3D printing, Sree Harsha Katuri elaborated on the process, beginning with the creation of a digital model through 3D modelling software. Once the design was finalised, the model underwent transformation via slicing software, like Cura or Simplify3D, which converted it into printable layers and generated G-code instructions for the 3D printer. This G-code dictated the printer’s movements, guiding it to meticulously craft each layer of the sculpture using materials such as plastics, resins, or metals.

Originating from a lineage of artists, Sree Harsha Katuri’s affinity for art runs deep. Reflecting on his inspiration, he cited his father’s influence in traditional art, which motivated him to explore the realm of 3D modelling and printing. Despite honing his craft since 2016, this exhibition marked his inaugural solo showcase, with a stunning collection of sculptures meticulously crafted within a span of six months.

Regarding the choice of an animal theme, Sree Harsha Katuri explained, “I aimed to merge technology with captivating narratives, and a human-centric theme seemed less engaging. Thus, I opted for animals, offering a canvas to explore intriguing concepts like hunting and more through my work.”