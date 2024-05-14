Youth volunteers help senior citizens, persons with disability cast their votes

HYDERABAD: At 5:30 pm, just minutes before the polling booths were closed in Secunderabad Cantonment, an elderly woman was seen entering a government school in a wheelchair, assisted by a polling volunteer.

Wearing a white T-shirt with the ECI logo and a temporary identity card that declared him as a ‘volunteer on pull duty’, the youngster helped the voter reach the EVM so that she could exercise her franchise.

Defying the odds, many senior citizens and persons with disabilities arrived at polling booths to cast their votes. In most cases, it was these polling volunteers and a few NCC cadets who were deputed outside polling booths who helped the voters go up to the EVMs.

Speaking to TNIE, 17-year-old Ritesh, a student volunteer said: “I assisted an 85-year-old man who had something like a health monitor on his lap that he kept checking. He could not walk at all and if not for the wheelchair, he would have had to go through a difficult time to reach the EVM.”

The teen, who was one among the two volunteers at a booth in Marredpally, said that only two of the four wheelchairs assigned to the college were in good condition.

“But we were able to manage and help as many as 15 persons in casting their votes,” he said.