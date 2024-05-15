Five month-old mauled to death by dog in Tandur

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a five-month-old baby was mauled to death by a dog at Tandur in Vikarabad district on Tuesday morning.

The gory incident took place when the boy, identified as Sainath, was asleep in the house while his mother stepped out to buy some essential items.

The dog entered the house and attacked Sainath. The boy died on the spot due to the grievous injuries. Shortly after, Sainath’s mother Lavanya returned and saw the dog near the house. She went inside and found her son bleeding profusely. Sainath was rushed to the mother-child care centre of the district hospital where the doctors pronounced him “brought dead”.

Based on a complaint by the parents, Karankote police registered a case.

According to the police, Sainath’s parents, Dattu and Lavanya are residents of Mahbubnagar district and work in a polishing unit near Gautapur.

The family and locals complained that the dog belonged to the owners of the stone polishing unit.

The owner of the unit reportedly killed the dog after hearing that it attacked the child. However, the unit owner denied that he did have a pet dog and said that the child could have been targeted by a stray.

Based on the complaint filed by the child’s parent, a case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.