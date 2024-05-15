Nine-year-old white tiger passes away at Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A nine-year-old white Bengal tiger passed away in Nehru Zoological Park at around 2:15 pm on Tuesday. The cause of death was ascertained to be chronic renal failure based on the postmortem conducted by veterinary experts from the VBRI innovation centre and CVSC, Hyderabad.

Named Abhimanyu, the male white tiger was suffering from rheumatism — a condition that refers to arthritis and several other conditions that affect joints, tendons, muscles, ligaments, and other parts of the body — over the past couple of days. He was also taken off feed during the same period. In a state of lateral recumbency, Abhimanyu was provided with fluid therapy along with medications to revive him.

Furthermore, zoo authorities stated that the Bengal Tiger had been unwell since April 2023, afflicted with nephritis and in the initial stage of renal complications.

Since May 5, Abhimanyu’s condition worsened, rendering it unable to stand up or walk properly. After several blood tests were repeated, the zoo authorities continued the treatment as per expert suggestions. Later, they consulted several veterinarians, tiger experts and other zoos regarding the health condition of Abhimanyu. Zoo officials were suggested many medications and treatments to help the tiger overcome the problems. However, he passed away on Tuesday.

The white tiger was born on January 2, 2015, in the Nehru Zoological Park. Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that 10 white and seven yellow tigers currently reside at the zoo.

