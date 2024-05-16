Flight academy told to pay Rs 6.7 lakh to student pilot

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has ordered a Hyderabad-based Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy to pay a refund of Rs 6.70 lakh, with a 9% per annum interest rate for eight months, along with a compensation of Rs 10,000 for providing fewer training hours than agreed.

The complainant, Mohit Agarwal, a resident of Hyderabad, holding a student pilot licence, claimed that he paid a sum of Rs 10.75 lakh in July 2020, along with an additional fee of Rs 20,000, to the Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy. It has a registered office at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The agreement was to provide 50 hours of flying training experience within six months, from September 2021 to March 2022. Agarwal added that the academy started the programme only in January 2022, after a delay of over a year, and only provided 16.5 hours of air experience until March.

Moreover, the academy failed to maintain flight logs from November 2021 to March 2022.

Noting the discrepancy on the part of the flight academy, the Commission ordered it to comply with the order within 45 days from May 9, failing which a 12 percent per annum interest rate will be levied.