Tress talks with Jawed Habib

HYDERABAD: Jawed Habib, the celebrity hairstylist and renowned artist in the beauty industry, needs no introduction. He has revolutionised the beauty industry with his innovative salon, Jawed Habib, which remains a trendsetter to this day. Recently, at the third anniversary of the Indian Beauty Association (IBA), Jawed participated in a seminar and workshop where he shared his insights on style and trends. CE had the opportunity to speak with him about the current trends in the beauty and salon industry.

Discussing the impact of the growing beauty and salon industry, Jawed remarked, “COVID-19 has brought many changes. During the lockdown, people noticed their hair growing longer and their skin deteriorating, making them more conscious of their appearance. This period also shifted mindsets towards prioritising their looks. Keratin treatments have become very popular, with advancements in the chemicals used. In South India, where long hair is a cultural norm, these treatments can significantly impact the profession. The salon landscape has changed; beauty services have moved to home settings, while hair services are now offered in specialised studios.”

Sharing his secret mantra of style, Jawed explained, “When my dad started around 35 years ago, it was called a beauty parlour with 70 per cent of the work focused on beauty and 30 per cent on hair. It evolved into a unisex salon with hair and beauty services, which later branched out into separate categories of beauty, makeup, and skin. Today, hair services have become their own entity. I believe salons will soon transform into clinical salons, addressing skin and hair issues with medical professionals.”